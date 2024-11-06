Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Business

A Self-Care Sanctuary: Shop Luxurious Products from Around the World at Savon de Coronado

2 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

She wanted to shop local, but oftentimes Lara Savic found herself driving over the bridge to Sephora and ULTA to buy skincare and beauty gifts for her friends and three daughters. She decided to do something about it.

Now, thanks to her brand-new, family-owned shop, Savon de Coronado, residents can find innovative skincare, handmade soaps and beauty products right here on the island.

“We have really had this dream for a long time, and finally this location came up, and the timing was right, and we did it,” said Savic.

The shop, located at 1024 C Avenue, celebrated its grand opening last weekend. Featuring skincare and beauty products from France, Korea, Japan, and the U.S., shoppers will find everything from luxury creams to hand soaps, from fragrances to cozy slippers. Think: Dewy “Moodmasks” from Patchology, the Babyfoot Exfoliating Foot Peel, hand soaps from the French line Panier des Sens, and the Madame Lemy multi-purpose powder.

It’s a dream come true for tweens, teens and moms (and dads) alike. And the shop focuses on clean beauty, so buyers know they’re not getting a bunch of random toxins in their products.

“We have three daughters, and as our older two started entering the tween phase, we found it harder to find gifts on the island for birthdays and holidays,” she said. “And as parents, it’s important to us that the items we sell meet the highest health and safety standards, and don’t contain harmful ingredients,” said Savic.

Savic says that she and her husband, Veljko, have lived and worked all over the world. Veljko worked for more than two decades in the hospitality industry, including the spa at the Marriott and the spa and membership at the Hotel del Coronado. Lara has worked in hospitably and interior design.

“We love the idea of creating a unique space and bringing products to Coronado that really reflect the best and brightest when it comes to self-care,” she said.

Lara and Veljko Savic with their three daughters in front of their new shop.

She said they really wanted to curate a selection with something for everyone. That’s why you’ll find lots of charming, festive candles and plucky Lego soaps in addition to the higher-end offerings.

The best part? Savic’s three daughters have been active participants in sourcing the shop’s products, ensuring that Savon’s products meet their discerning standards. Savon de Coronado will be switching up its inventory often to keep things fresh and fun, and will always have offerings for everyone from tourists to locals.

“We have fun and exclusive finds at a price point that’s comfortable for kids, locals, and visitors,” said Savic.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

Business

Holland’s Bicycles Celebrates 100 Years in Coronado

Business

Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Business

Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients on Oct. 5

Business

Business Briefs: New Menu at Jolie, Fall Cider From Coronado Brewing, a New Edward Jones Office

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High School Offers More AP and Honors Courses than Ever Before, and Students Are Excelling

Crime

Who is the Clockwork Crew? A Look at the Organization Credited with Antisemitic Flyers in Coronado

Education

Meet Ashley DeGree, the New President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation

Crime

Neo-Nazis in Coronado? CPD Investigates Antisemitic Flyers Placed on Vehicles Near Coronado Schools

Education

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Community News

Calling All Fashionistas: Shop Like a Style Icon with Coronado Junior Woman’s Club this Friday

More Local News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

News

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring