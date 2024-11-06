A Self-Care Sanctuary: Shop Luxurious Products from Around the World at Savon de Coronado

She wanted to shop local, but oftentimes Lara Savic found herself driving over the bridge to Sephora and ULTA to buy skincare and beauty gifts for her friends and three daughters. She decided to do something about it.

Now, thanks to her brand-new, family-owned shop, Savon de Coronado, residents can find innovative skincare, handmade soaps and beauty products right here on the island.

“We have really had this dream for a long time, and finally this location came up, and the timing was right, and we did it,” said Savic.

The shop, located at 1024 C Avenue, celebrated its grand opening last weekend. Featuring skincare and beauty products from France, Korea, Japan, and the U.S., shoppers will find everything from luxury creams to hand soaps, from fragrances to cozy slippers. Think: Dewy “Moodmasks” from Patchology, the Babyfoot Exfoliating Foot Peel, hand soaps from the French line Panier des Sens, and the Madame Lemy multi-purpose powder.

It’s a dream come true for tweens, teens and moms (and dads) alike. And the shop focuses on clean beauty, so buyers know they’re not getting a bunch of random toxins in their products.

“We have three daughters, and as our older two started entering the tween phase, we found it harder to find gifts on the island for birthdays and holidays,” she said. “And as parents, it’s important to us that the items we sell meet the highest health and safety standards, and don’t contain harmful ingredients,” said Savic.

Savic says that she and her husband, Veljko, have lived and worked all over the world. Veljko worked for more than two decades in the hospitality industry, including the spa at the Marriott and the spa and membership at the Hotel del Coronado. Lara has worked in hospitably and interior design.

“We love the idea of creating a unique space and bringing products to Coronado that really reflect the best and brightest when it comes to self-care,” she said.

She said they really wanted to curate a selection with something for everyone. That’s why you’ll find lots of charming, festive candles and plucky Lego soaps in addition to the higher-end offerings.

The best part? Savic’s three daughters have been active participants in sourcing the shop’s products, ensuring that Savon’s products meet their discerning standards. Savon de Coronado will be switching up its inventory often to keep things fresh and fun, and will always have offerings for everyone from tourists to locals.

“We have fun and exclusive finds at a price point that’s comfortable for kids, locals, and visitors,” said Savic.





