Bluewater Boathouse Exclusive New Rum Offering Taps the Rum-Running Intrigue of Catalina Island

The Bluewater family of nine seafood restaurants in the west selected for world premiere of Catalina Rum Company light and dark rum.

Bluewater Grill has finalized an exclusive distribution agreement with a new line of locally distilled rum that conjures up all the mystique and intrigue of Catalina Island’s notorious rum-running days.

The family of nine sustainable seafood restaurants in California and Arizona this week becomes the official launch venue for the Catalina Rum Company and its light and dark aged rum bottled in partnership with R6 Distillery in El Segundo, Calif. Bluewater Grill owners Jimmy Ulcickas and Richard Staunton personally sourced the Caribbean-style rum and developed its rich Catalina storyline in anticipation of serving it exclusively at Bluewater restaurants, including Coronado’s Bluewater Boathouse, before making it available nationally.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a custom rum that not only tastes great but leverages the legendary rum-running traditions surrounding many of the communities that Bluewater calls home, we jumped at the chance,” said Bluewater Grill co-owner and co-founder Jimmy Ulcickas. “We are proud that Bluewater Grill customers will be the first to experience the rich, smooth taste of Catalina Rum Company light and dark rum.”

Bluewater will showcase its alliance with Catalina Rum Company on National Mai Tai Day on Aug. 30 when rum lovers can enjoy the Captain’s Mai Tai made with Catalina Rum Company rum for just $10, a $5 savings. One of Bluewater’s most popular cocktails, the Captain’s Mai Tai blends light and dark aged rum with pineapple juice, triple sec, almond and simple syrup, in a recipe originally created by Vic Bergeron of Trader Vic’s.

Ulcickas and Staunton came up with two Catalina Rum Company rums made with molasses and cane sugar – Amid the Sunny Skies Light Rum and Amid the Dusky Skies Dark Aged Rum – that tap into Catalina’s rum-smuggling days during Prohibition when Islanders offered safe haven for smugglers trying to infiltrate the mainland. Fittingly, the bottle labels feature Avalon Harbor scenes of boats and seaplanes used for smuggling, inspired by vintage posters.

In addition to being crafted into signature Bluewater cocktails, the two rums are available for sale in 750 ml bottles at each Bluewater and El Galleon restaurant except in Phoenix. The prices are $24.50 for the Light Rum and $34.50 for the Dark Rum that is aged for three years.

Bluewater Grill has also created a Catalina Rum Company Gift Set consisting of 750 ml bottles of Light Rum and Dark Aged Rum plus a pair of Bluewater Grill Classic Mai Tai Mugs imprinted with the Captain’s Mai Tai recipe created by Bergeron. The cost is $70.

Catalina Rum Company rum will also be made available to select other bars and restaurants later this year once its exclusivity agreement with Bluewater Grill has expired.





