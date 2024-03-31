Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

On Wednesday, March 27 the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team played the Cathedral Catholic Dons at home. After taking a tough loss in the previous game, the Islanders were even more prepared to compete, making this game personal and taking a win on home turf 17-7.

The game was pretty one sided with the Islanders destroying their competition; however the first quarter was very close. The Islanders only led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, but something kicked in after that as the Islander defense got stronger and the offense got more aggressive. The Dons only scored two goals in the second quarter and the Islanders led 11-6 at halftime.

Lauren Hundley brought something fancy all game. She scored twice off of the same type of shot, called a twizzler; going behind her back, twisting, and shooting, putting it in the net and extending the lead.

Lilah Cade had a great game with many connecting passes, ball movement, and a goal; allowing the Islanders to keep flowing and putting up the numbers against the Dons.

As the minutes counted down, the Islander goals went up. Continuing to score, defend, and keep possession of the ball helped burn out the clock to zero, leaving the Islanders with a home win – final score 17-7.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Cathedral Catholic goal

Breck Dunn goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Grace Elardo goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Sydney Dunn goal

6-4: Coronado Leads at the End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Breck Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

11-6: Coronado Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

Lauren Hundley goal

Grace Elardo goal

13-6: Coronado Leads at the End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Lilah Cade goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Cathedral Catholic goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

Sydney Dunn goal

17-7: Coronado Wins





