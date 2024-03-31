Sunday, March 31, 2024
Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Cathedral Catholic 17-7 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Wednesday, March 27 the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team played the Cathedral Catholic Dons at home. After taking a tough loss in the previous game, the Islanders were even more prepared to compete, making this game personal and taking a win on home turf 17-7. 

Final Score

The game was pretty one sided with the Islanders destroying their competition; however the first quarter was very close. The Islanders only led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, but something kicked in after that as the Islander defense got stronger and the offense got more aggressive. The Dons only scored two goals in the second quarter and the Islanders led 11-6 at halftime.

Lauren Hundley (center)

Lauren Hundley brought something fancy all game. She scored twice off of the same type of shot, called a twizzler; going behind her back, twisting, and shooting, putting it in the net and extending the lead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

Lilah Cade had a great game with many connecting passes, ball movement, and a goal; allowing the Islanders to keep flowing and putting up the numbers against the Dons.

Lilah Cade

As the minutes counted down, the Islander goals went up. Continuing to score, defend, and keep possession of the ball helped burn out the clock to zero, leaving the Islanders with a home win – final score 17-7.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

6-4: Coronado Leads at the End of the First Quarter

 

Second Quarter

  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

11-6: Coronado Leads at Halftime

Third Quarter

  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Grace Elardo goal

13-6: Coronado Leads at the End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Lilah Cade goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Cathedral Catholic goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

17-7: Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

