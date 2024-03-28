Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes First Loss of the Season 14-12 Against Oak Ridge (video)

On Monday, March 25, the Coronado Islanders girls lacrosse team fell short for the first time this season by a score of 14-12 against Oak Ridge High School, from Northern California. This was a very intense game that needed consistent energy and connection from both teams in order to stay in competition with each other. Unfortunately for the Islanders, they could not keep up in some crucial moments and took their first loss of the season.

The Islanders struggled to gain, or keep a lead through the whole game. They started off strong with goals from Brynn Belong and Breck Dunn, setting them up 2-0 early on. However, after only scoring one more goal in the quarter and allowing four by Oak Ridge, they lost the lead and would not be able to take it back for the rest of the game.

With the Islander defense allowing more goals than usual, the offense needed to find a groove and step up, but they struggled through the third quarter resulting in being behind by five goals starting the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge was up 11-6 with 12 minutes left to play.

Sydney Dunn was a powerhouse in the fourth quarter, scoring three goals in that quarter alone as the game was nearing an end. However, time was not in the Islanders’ favor and even after scoring four unanswered goals, the clock ran out of time and Oak Ridge won 14-12.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Brynn Belong goal

Breck Dunn goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

4-3: Oak Ridge leading at the End of the First Quarter

Second quarter

Breck Dunn goal

Oak Ridge goal

Breck Dunn goal

Oak Ridge goal

Breck Dunn goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

8-6: Oak Ridge leading at half

Third quarter

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

11-6: Oak Ridge Leads at the End of the Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

Sydney Dunn goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

Oak Ridge goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

14-12 Oak Ridge Wins





