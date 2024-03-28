Thursday, March 28, 2024
Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes First Loss of the Season 14-12 Against Oak Ridge (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Monday, March 25, the Coronado Islanders girls lacrosse team fell short for the first time this season by a score of 14-12 against Oak Ridge High School, from Northern California. This was a very intense game that needed consistent energy and connection from both teams in order to stay in competition with each other. Unfortunately for the Islanders, they could not keep up in some crucial moments and took their first loss of the season.

Final Score

The Islanders struggled to gain, or keep a lead through the whole game. They started off strong with goals from Brynn Belong and Breck Dunn, setting them up 2-0 early on. However, after only scoring one more goal in the quarter and allowing four by Oak Ridge, they lost the lead and would not be able to take it back for the rest of the game.

Breck Dunn

With the Islander defense allowing more goals than usual, the offense needed to find a groove and step up, but they struggled through the third quarter resulting in being behind by five goals starting the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge was up 11-6 with 12 minutes left to play.

Sydney Dunn was a powerhouse in the fourth quarter, scoring three goals in that quarter alone as the game was nearing an end. However, time was not in the Islanders’ favor and even after scoring four unanswered goals, the clock ran out of time and Oak Ridge won 14-12.

Sydney Dunn

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal

4-3: Oak Ridge leading at the End of the First Quarter

Second quarter

  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal

8-6: Oak Ridge leading at half

Third quarter

  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal

11-6: Oak Ridge Leads at the End of the Third Quarter

Fourth quarter

  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Oak Ridge goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

14-12 Oak Ridge Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Overtime Win 10-9 Against Mountain Vista (Denver, Colorado) (video)

Sports

Islander Track & Field Athletes Continue to Improve

Sports

Islander Track Athletes Post PRs at League Cluster Meet and Runge Invite

Sports

SD Mojo Pro Volleyball: Much to Love, Watch Party, Great Ticket Deals

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Loses 11-5 Against La Costa Canyon (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Poway, 20-4 (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats St. Mark’s (Texas) in Close Game, 4-3 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down St. John’s (Texas) 20-7, (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

More Local News

Coronado Sixth Grader Micah Ducharme Unleashes Creativity in First Book

People

Free, Door-to-Door Electric Shuttle to Launch in June

City of Coronado

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Navy CMV-22 Ospreys Resume Flight Operations After Three-Month Grounding and Investigation

Military

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Padres Game Day Specials at Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurant Concepts