Sunday, March 17, 2024
Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Poway, 20-4 (video)

1 min.
Graham Bower
Graham Bower

On Thursday, March 14th the Islanders took on and defeated the Poway Titans by a score of 20-4. At no point in the game was there a chance for the Titans to come back or gain any momentum. The Islanders shut down any opportunity the Titans had to make a play and worked to keep possession for a majority of the game.

Final Score

The Islander defense was in full force and caused turnover after turnover. Once they stopped a possession, they would give it straight to the offense and let them work. The Islanders played a majority of the game on offense, but when the defense had their chance to make a play, they made it.

The Dunn sisters were again the stars of the offensive scheme during this game. Sydney and Breck scored a combined 10 goals, each contributing five. Along with that, they had many assists and made checks that led to turnovers.

Sydney Dunn
Breck Dunn

The Islanders continue to show up to play their best game. Their next match will be away at Scripps Ranch at 7pm on March 20th.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Grace Elardo goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Lauren Hundley goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal

7-0: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Poway goal
  • Poway goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn
  • Poway goal

12-3: Halftime

Third Quarter

  • Maria Anaya goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Maria Anaya goal
  • Lauren Hundley
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Lilah Cade goal

18-3: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

  • Charlie Peterson goal
  • Poway goal
  • Maria Anaya goal

20-4 Coronado Wins



Graham Bower
Graham Bower
Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats St. Mark’s (Texas) in Close Game, 4-3 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down St. John’s (Texas) 20-7, (video)

Sports

Islander Track Season Underway

Sports

CHS Grad Seggerman, Tennis Partner Trhac Win First-Ever ATP Match at Indian Wells (Updated)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Takes Down Point Loma in Rivalry Game 18-4 (video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Dominates Game vs Grossmont, Winning 18-4 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Down Del Norte 22-9 in Home Opener (Video)

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Defeats Poway 17-6 (video)

Sports

Islander Girls Soccer Advance in CIF Playoffs After Beating La Costa Canyon 2-0

Sports

Islander Boys Basketball Loses Final Home Game 70-50 Against Scripps Ranch

More Local News

Tiny Patriots Story Time Granted Access to Library Public Meeting Rooms

City of Coronado

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Navy Chaplain, Father Luke Dundon

Military

Extensive and Exciting “PhotoGraphics” Exhibit Premieres at C3 Gallery

Education

Jury Awards $5 Million to Former CHS Student, Finds District Negligent in Employing Basketball Coach Who Committed Sex Crime

Crime

City Updates: Midyear Budget Adjustment, Urban Forest Program

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier...