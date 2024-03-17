Islander Girls Lacrosse Destroys Poway, 20-4 (video)

On Thursday, March 14th the Islanders took on and defeated the Poway Titans by a score of 20-4. At no point in the game was there a chance for the Titans to come back or gain any momentum. The Islanders shut down any opportunity the Titans had to make a play and worked to keep possession for a majority of the game.

The Islander defense was in full force and caused turnover after turnover. Once they stopped a possession, they would give it straight to the offense and let them work. The Islanders played a majority of the game on offense, but when the defense had their chance to make a play, they made it.

The Dunn sisters were again the stars of the offensive scheme during this game. Sydney and Breck scored a combined 10 goals, each contributing five. Along with that, they had many assists and made checks that led to turnovers.

The Islanders continue to show up to play their best game. Their next match will be away at Scripps Ranch at 7pm on March 20th.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Brynn Belong goal

Grace Elardo goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

Lauren Hundley goal

Sydney Dunn goal

7-0: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Brooklyn Parma goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Poway goal

Poway goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn

Poway goal

12-3: Halftime

Third Quarter

Maria Anaya goal

Breck Dunn goal

Maria Anaya goal

Lauren Hundley

Sydney Dunn goal

Lilah Cade goal

18-3: End of the Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Charlie Peterson goal

Poway goal

Maria Anaya goal

20-4 Coronado Wins





