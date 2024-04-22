Monday, April 22, 2024
Coronado Speed Spinners Jump Rope Team to Host Southern CA Open & Workshop – Apr. 27 & 28

Managing Editor
Photo courtesy of Amy Steward.

Jump rope teams from California and Arizona will converge on Coronado this weekend for the Southern California Jump Rope Open. This will be the first competition and workshop in California since the pandemic.

This year’s competition will take place Saturday, April 27 in the Coronado High School gymnasium, from 9:15 am until about 4 pm. Watching the event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, April 28 there will be a jump rope workshop for students in grades 1–12 for competitors and registered participants at Coronado Middle School in Granzer Hall from 9:30 am to 2 pm. During the workshop, athletes will learn skills and tricks taught by top jump ropers. Registrations will be accepted at the door until event is full. Be sure to bring a lunch and a a reusable water bottle. Email [email protected] to pre-register. Cost is $55 for the workshop.

Jump rope teams across the nation and around the world suffered greatly during the pandemic. Coronado Speed Spinners coach Melinda Everett is delighted to have teams traveling to Coronado. “This will be exciting for these young teams as many of them have never competed before.”

Everett joined the Coronado Speed Spinners when she was in sixth grade at Coronado Middle School and never stopped jumping. She said, “I have been coaching the team for almost 25 years, and now my boys will be competing in the Southern California Open for the first time this weekend. It feels like I have come full circle.”

Behind the scenes, Everett had to scramble to find a new venue because the Coronado Community Center gymnasium — the site of her competition — suffered water damage during the January flood and the floor is being replaced this weekend. Fortunately, the Coronado Recreation Department helped her find a new venue. Everett, an eternal optimist ,said, “It will be fun to compete in the high school gymnasium where I competed when I was in high school. It’s going to be great!”

Everett just wants the kids to have fun and learn how to compete. She thinks everyone will be inspired by the Guinness World Records holder of oldest competitor, a woman in her 80s from Los Angeles as she competes to keep control of her record. Also, a demonstration from Jumping Jackson wearing Fit Boots.

Everette can’t wait to see all the athletes this weekend. She believes jump rope is for everyone. She said, “All you need is a rope and a little imagination.”

For more information about the Coronado Speed Spinners Jump Rope Team, contact Melinda Everett at [email protected]. Everett offers jump rope camps during the summer and weekly classes throughout the year at the Coronado Community Center.

Coronado Speed Spinners Medal at American Jump Rope National Championship



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996.

