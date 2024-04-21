Poker Night at Coronado VFW to Support Girls Lacrosse – Apr. 27

Join the Texas Hold ‘Em style poker tournament at the Coronado VFW on Saturday, April 27, 2024, and support the Coronado High School girls lacrosse team and the Coronado Lacrosse Club.

This exciting annual event with Vegas-style dealers draws experienced poker players and welcomes newcomers to join the fun with free lessons. Prizes awarded to the top six poker players, and each participant will enjoy a boxed dinner from High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, with a full bar available to purchase beverages.

With an 11-2 record, the CHS girls lacrosse team is in pursuit of its first ever Open Division Championship this May. The team is currently ranked first in San Diego, sixth in California, and 124 in USA National (as of April 20), according to laxnumbers.com. This is a young team looking to break records and rank up with the historically dominate East Coast teams.

Coronado Lacrosse Club (CLC) is a nonprofit lacrosse organization for youth girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Their goal is to promote the development of female youth lacrosse players to their greatest potential through recreational and competitive programs.

CHS alum Caroline Carlson is the head coach for the lady Islanders, and the director of coaching for CLC.

Doors open at the Coronado VFW at 5 pm, free poker lessons at 5:30 pm, and first hand is at 6 pm. To purchase the $125 tickets or for more information, please email [email protected]. Advanced purchases appreciated, with tickets also available at the door. The VFW is located at 557 Orange Avenue.





