Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

Graham Bower
On Friday, March 15th the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team went against New Trier High School from Illinois. This was a well-matched competition that went back and forth the entire time. Neither team could let off the gas because one mistake would lead to the other team scoring, and every goal was needed as the Islanders snuck by winning 14-12.

The whole team came together to get this win; from one end of the field to the other. Goalie Bella Braga had a few great saves in crucial parts of the game that allowed the Islanders to keep a lead, or prevent New Trier from taking a lead.

Bella Braga saving a shot on goal

As for the offense, a lot of players contributed to the score. The Islanders had to move the ball around a lot more this game than previous games and in doing so, more players stepped up to shoot.

Breck Dunn – Five Goals

Breck Dunn

Sydney Dunn – Four Goals

Sydney Dunn

Brynn Belong – Two Goals

Brynn Belong

Julia Mineo – One Goal

Julia Mineo

Maria Anaya – One Goal

Maria Anaya

Brooklyn Parma – One Goal

Brooklyn Parma

The Islanders pulled it together in the end, leading 13-12 with 2 minutes left and down a player, all they had to do is play keep-away. They did just that and with 10 seconds left Breck Dunn saw an open lane and took it, scoring to secure the win 14-12.

First Quarter

  • Breck Dunn goal
  • New Trier goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • New Trier goal

4-4: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

  • Julia Mineo goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Maria Anaya goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Brynn Belong goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Brynn belong goal

9-7: Coronado Leads at Half

Third Quarter

  • New trier goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Brooklyn Parma goal
  • Breck Dunn goal
  • New trier goal

12-10: End of Third Quarter (Coronado Leads)

Fourth Quarter

  • New Trier goal
  • New Trier goal
  • Sydney Dunn goal
  • Breck Dunn goal

14-12 Coronado Wins



Graham Bower is a proud "Navy kid" and a student at CHS, class of 2024. He is a captain of the football team and plays multiple positions, including quarterback. Graham has always had a passion to create and share content, starting in the sixth grade making videos at the skatepark in Naples, Italy. From there, it kicked off and became a huge interest. After taking video production, digital media, and photography classes from 2018-2021, he finally got a professional camera in November of 2021.He started creating sports videos for the school and sharing them on Instagram. Since then, he has continued to create videos not only for many sports and activities, always being open to new ideas and opportunities to grow his experience. Graham plans to study film and photography and play football in college.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

