Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

On Friday, March 15th the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team went against New Trier High School from Illinois. This was a well-matched competition that went back and forth the entire time. Neither team could let off the gas because one mistake would lead to the other team scoring, and every goal was needed as the Islanders snuck by winning 14-12.

The whole team came together to get this win; from one end of the field to the other. Goalie Bella Braga had a few great saves in crucial parts of the game that allowed the Islanders to keep a lead, or prevent New Trier from taking a lead.

As for the offense, a lot of players contributed to the score. The Islanders had to move the ball around a lot more this game than previous games and in doing so, more players stepped up to shoot.

Goals Scored:

Breck Dunn – Five Goals

Sydney Dunn – Four Goals

Brynn Belong – Two Goals

Julia Mineo – One Goal

Maria Anaya – One Goal

Brooklyn Parma – One Goal

The Islanders pulled it together in the end, leading 13-12 with 2 minutes left and down a player, all they had to do is play keep-away. They did just that and with 10 seconds left Breck Dunn saw an open lane and took it, scoring to secure the win 14-12.

Scoring Timeline

First Quarter

Breck Dunn goal

New Trier goal

New Trier goal

Breck Dunn goal

New Trier goal

Breck Dunn goal

Sydney Dunn goal

New Trier goal

4-4: End of the First Quarter

Second Quarter

Julia Mineo goal

New Trier goal

Maria Anaya goal

New Trier goal

Brynn Belong goal

Sydney Dunn goal

New Trier goal

Brynn belong goal

9-7: Coronado Leads at Half

Third Quarter

New trier goal

New Trier goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Brooklyn Parma goal

Breck Dunn goal

New trier goal

12-10: End of Third Quarter (Coronado Leads)

Fourth Quarter

New Trier goal

New Trier goal

Sydney Dunn goal

Breck Dunn goal

14-12 Coronado Wins





