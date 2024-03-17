Islander Girls Lacrosse Wins 14-12 in Close Game Against New Trier (Illinois) (video)

On Friday, March 15th the Coronado Islander girls lacrosse team went against New Trier High School from Illinois. This was a well-matched competition that went back and forth the entire time. Neither team could let off the gas because one mistake would lead to the other team scoring, and every goal was needed as the Islanders snuck by winning 14-12.
The whole team came together to get this win; from one end of the field to the other. Goalie Bella Braga had a few great saves in crucial parts of the game that allowed the Islanders to keep a lead, or prevent New Trier from taking a lead.
As for the offense, a lot of players contributed to the score. The Islanders had to move the ball around a lot more this game than previous games and in doing so, more players stepped up to shoot.
Goals Scored:
Breck Dunn – Five Goals
Sydney Dunn – Four Goals
Brynn Belong – Two Goals
Julia Mineo – One Goal
Maria Anaya – One Goal
Brooklyn Parma – One Goal
The Islanders pulled it together in the end, leading 13-12 with 2 minutes left and down a player, all they had to do is play keep-away. They did just that and with 10 seconds left Breck Dunn saw an open lane and took it, scoring to secure the win 14-12.
Scoring Timeline
First Quarter
- Breck Dunn goal
- New Trier goal
- New Trier goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- New Trier goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- New Trier goal
4-4: End of the First Quarter
Second Quarter
- Julia Mineo goal
- New Trier goal
- Maria Anaya goal
- New Trier goal
- Brynn Belong goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- New Trier goal
- Brynn belong goal
9-7: Coronado Leads at Half
Third Quarter
- New trier goal
- New Trier goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Brooklyn Parma goal
- Breck Dunn goal
- New trier goal
12-10: End of Third Quarter (Coronado Leads)
Fourth Quarter
- New Trier goal
- New Trier goal
- Sydney Dunn goal
- Breck Dunn goal
14-12 Coronado Wins