KMAC Regatta Season at Coronado Yacht Club

April 27 will be proclaimed KMAC Foundation Day in Coronado just as the KMAC Foundation for accessible sailing will be holding this year’s KMAC Regatta — an accessible regatta for Para sailors — April 26-28. The event will be on Glorietta Bay out of the Coronado Yacht Club.

The Hansa Championship of the Americas for Para sailors will be held April 30-May 2.

The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in San Diego Bay, using specially adapted sailboats, provides therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian racing, and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their mobility, well being, and independence.

