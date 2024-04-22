KMAC Regatta Season at Coronado Yacht Club

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
April 27 will be proclaimed KMAC Foundation Day in Coronado just as the KMAC Foundation for accessible sailing will be holding this year’s KMAC Regatta — an accessible regatta for Para sailors — April 26-28. The event will be on Glorietta Bay out of the Coronado Yacht Club.

The Hansa Championship of the Americas for Para sailors will be held April 30-May 2.

The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in San Diego Bay, using specially adapted sailboats, provides therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian racing, and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their mobility, well being, and independence.

 

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

