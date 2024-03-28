Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates $15,000 to Local KMAC Foundation

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presented a check to The KMAC Foundation for Accessible Sailing in Coronado for $15,000 as one of the beneficiaries of their annual fundraiser, A Taste of Coronado. The KMAC Foundation, using specially adapted sailboats, provides therapeutic, recreational, Corinthian racing and other sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their mobility, well being and independence. This donation will go directly towards the ongoing efforts needed to benefit their sailors, including boat slip rent and maintenance, their upcoming participation in five sailing regattas (including KMAC Memorial and The Hansa Championship of the Americas), volunteer training for members and more — all vital factors going back towards their mission to provide therapeutic sailing experiences for sailors with disabilities.

Through the A Taste of Coronado event, CJWC raised and donated a collective $30,000. In addition to the KMAC Foundation donation, another $15,000 is donated to the nonprofit Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) to go towards their incredible work.

For more information about Junior Woman’s Club membership, please visit www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/about-us. If you are interested in joining or want further information, please email: [email protected].





