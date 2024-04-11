Coronado Floral Association Receives $10,000 Donation from Hotel del Coronado

The Coronado Flower Show has partnered with the Hotel del Coronado for this year’s 102nd annual festival, coming up April 20-21, 2024. The Del has made a $10,000 donation to the Coronado Floral Association, organizers of the storied event.

The Coronado Flower Show is the largest tented flower show in the U.S. and Coronado’s longest running tradition, which includes an array of events leading up to and throughout the two-day festival. Both organizations are staples in Coronado, and an integral part of the island’s history.

“As stewards of the iconic Hotel del Coronado, our team has great respect for heritage, so supporting the Coronado Flower Show this year aligns perfectly with our love of tradition,” said Sanjiv Hulugalle, managing director of Hotel del Coronado. “This event is a perennial favorite in our community, and we are honored to be part of it.”

The donation was given at an informal check presentation ceremony on April 4.

“We are thrilled to team up with The Del this year, both centennial-plus mainstays on the island,” shared Sara Stillman, CFA President. “Every spring, we unite in support of this cherished festival tradition, which brings together neighbors and flower fans from throughout Southern California.”

The Coronado Flower Show is organized into five divisions – Horticulture, Design, Special Exhibits, Youth and Botanical Arts. The show has been a spring tradition since 1922 and is one of the largest tented flower shows in the U.S. Located at Spreckels Park, this two-day event includes landscape displays, a variety of floral competitions, educational lectures and demonstrations, live bandstand entertainment, food, a beer & wine garden with locally crafted beers, and shopping.

The annual Coronado Flower Show is organized in partnership with the City of Coronado. Over 250 CFA volunteers work to make the Flower Show weekend a success. For more information on the Coronado Floral Association or the Coronado Flower Show, visit www.coronadoflowershow.com.





