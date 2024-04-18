Coronado Student Wins Award in San Diego County Financial Literacy Comic Competition

Coronado High School student Kailani Lenert — who is also a captain of the CHS Robotics Team — entered the third annual Financial Literacy Superheroes Competition and won an Honorable Mention for her entry encouraging healthy financial literacy habits. Her “Lady Supersaver” entry earned an Honorable Mention in the 11-17 Category. She was honored with other winners from across San Diego County at an Awards Ceremony held at the Comic-Con Museum on Saturday, April 13.

Hosted by the San Diego Council on Literacy, this annual competition invites local kids ages 4-17 to submit graphic art entries that are comic-book themed and include a financial literacy or money management message.

“Getting kids excited about financial literacy can be challenging, but it’s incredibly important to an individual’s long-term success, so we developed this competition with a fun focus on mediums that families love – comics and superheroes,” said, Jose Cruz, CEO of the San Diego Council on Literacy. “Through this artistic approach, we can spark family conversations on key critical money management skills, like the importance of saving or borrowing wisely.”

The 2024 competition was sponsored by North Island Credit Union, MyPoint Credit Union, Sycuan Casino, and Kaiser-Permanente, with the Comic-Con Museum a key partner.

About The San Diego Council on Literacy

The San Diego Council on Literacy’s mission is to unite the community to support literacy for all, through advocacy, partnerships and resources. For more information on the San Diego Council on Literacy, visit www.literacysandiego.org. Look for information on next year’s contest at the beginning of March 2025 on the Council’s website.





