Monday, April 4, 2022
Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind dining experience with chef Sergio Jimenez on April 26th. Our Japanese Stake Experience menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes prepared with high-quality, unique ingredients from Japan including Hokkaido crab, Kumomoto Oyster, and three types of Japanese A5 wagyu; Certified Kobe Beef from Hyogo A5+, Certified Olive Fed Beef from Kagawa A5+, Hokkaido Wagyu A5, and more!

Each course will be paired with Japanese-inspired cocktails, sake, and whiskeys.
$350 per person// Limited spots available. Make your reservations today at OpenTable.

Amuse Bouche
Toro Temari with Yuzu

1st course
Hokkaido Crab Chawanmushi
Poached Kumomoto Oyster

2nd course
Wood Fired Duck Yakitori
Shitake Mushroom, Umeboshi Sauce

3rd course
Tasting of Japanese Wagyu
Certified Kobe Beef from Hyogo A5+
Certified Olive Fed Beef from Kagawa A5+
Hokkaido Wagyu A5
Served with Black Garlic & Barrel Aged Shoyu Puree
Fresh Wasabi, Tsukemono

Dessert Course
Traditional Wagashi

If you have trouble making reservations or have any questions, please email us at [email protected] or call us at 619.522.0077 after 3 pm.

stake chophouse & bar
1309 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-0077

 

 

 



Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

