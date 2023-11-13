Tuesday, November 14, 2023
CoSA Dance Conservatory Presents “Peripheral,” a Dance Concert in the Round – Dec. 8-10

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance invites audiences to join dancers on stage for a special performance “in the round.” The concert, appropriately titled Peripheral, performs to all four sides of the space. It’s all happening on Friday, December 8 and Saturday December 9 at 7 pm, as well as matinee performances on December 9 and Sunday December 10 at 2 pm.

“In Peripheral, audiences enjoy an up-close experience of seven faculty works and nine student works,” said Gina Bolles Sorensen, CoSA Dance Director. “Every dance in the program has been created with three-dimensionality in mind and designed to be enjoyed by not one front, but four fronts.”

One notable piece in the program is called “Headspace,” choreographed by Sorensen. In this piece, CoSA Dance’s full 17-member ensemble explores what it means to find center and be centered, according to Sorensen.

Due to the spatial configuration of this concert, audience capacity caps at 125 seats per performance. Reserve your tickets early at CoSASanDiego.com. And plan to come a second and third time to see the show from another point of view!

For more information, visit CoSASanDiego.com.

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art.  CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

 



