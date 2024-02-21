San Diego Open Women’s Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado, College Students – Feb. 24-Mar. 3

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the San Diego Open Women’s Professional Tennis Tournament! Located just 20 minutes from Coronado at the Barnes Tennis Center, the tournament will showcase six of the world’s top 30 players. Qualifying rounds kick off on Feb. 24-25, followed by the Main Draw Feb. 26-Mar. 3. With an intimate setting, every seat offers exceptional views of the action-packed matches.

Plan to see standout players Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, both top-ranked Americans; former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova; and Canadian star Leylah Fernandez. Pegula boasts four WTA titles and multiple Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances, while Navarro’s meteoric rise has taken her from 462 in 2020 to 23 in 2024. Wozniacki, with 30 career WTA singles titles, remains a formidable force after her return to the game, and Fernandez, a crowd favorite, made headlines when she and Emma Radacanu made it to the 2021 U.S. Open Finals as teenagers. For the latest player lineup and special events, visit wtasdopen.com.

Special events include a Fan Village where fans can get autographs and attend Q&As with players; a Celebrity tennis match on Feb. 29 that includes Tennis Channel broadcaster Steve Weismann, a Grand-Slam Doubles Champion, and two surprise guests; an After Party on Mar. 1; extraordinary VIP experiences, and more.

See the end of the article for more special events and discount codes, including Monday’s half-price deal for Military Members, Tuesday’s 25% off college student discounts, and a daily 10% discount for Coronado Tennis players and fans.

New this year is an all-day ticket for tennis on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, rather than separate tickets for day and evening sessions. “We’re trying to (increase) the fan experience, player experience, and then for the tournament itself to operate at a higher level,” said Tournament Director Ryan Redondo. “We want to make it feel like a big event. So not just the tennis, but for those that might not be into tennis or new to it. Really kind of showcasing the facility, showcasing San Diego, and the activations that we have.”

Excitement from Coronado’s Tennis Community

Coronado locals and tennis teammates shared their excitement about the event.

“How lucky are we to have the some of the best in women’s tennis playing in our own backyard?!” said Katie Hart. “The event is first-class, up close and personal. The intimate setting makes you feel like you’re in the match. I’ve been privileged to have attended the (San Diego Open) tournaments over the last few years. Some highlights include witnessing Sofia Kenin in the finals, catching Ons Jabeur warming up on a back court, Danielle Collins/CoCo Vandeweghe taking it to the doubles finals for Vandeweghe’s last match before retirement, Coco Gauff fiercely playing singles and doubles, match after match. There are truly too many highlights to name, and I’m looking forward to witnessing some amazing tennis!”

“I’m really looking forward to the San Diego Open this year. I was really impressed with the tournament last year,” said team captain Jill Webster. “It was fun to see our local venue transformed for such a big event. Our Coronado team bought a group of tickets to go together next week and that will likely be my favorite part, seeing who can spot Jessica Pegula first and just enjoying the great tennis with friends.”

“I love the San Diego Open because we get to see top players up close just minutes from where we live,” said Hayley Monger. “Pegula is a favorite of mine and she usually does well in these types of tournaments. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez, and Paula Badosa are always fun to watch and I’m really curious to see how Dayana Yastremska does after making it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. And I’d obviously love to see (local San Diegan and wildcard qualifier) Katherine Hui go far. It’s always an exciting day because you can visit the singles and doubles courts throughout the day and know you will see top players!”

Enjoy the Tournament and Know That You Are Giving Back at the Same Time

Youth Tennis San Diego (YTSD) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that runs the tournament. As part of its mission, YTSD offers free and low-cost tennis programs to schools, parks, and recreation centers. In addition, it is the only organization in the United States to host more than a dozen USTA-sanctioned events with no entry fees.

“We brought on the WTA tournament to help elevate what we really do. This tournament is backed by a nonprofit that is focused on supporting youth and youth development,” said Redondo. “The (youth) get to see the best women and the best professional athletes in the world. So you know, we’re giving them the opportunity to dream. We’re giving stakeholders in the community an opportunity to understand what we’re about. The sponsors that we have, Cymbiotika, Resmed, and Rady Children’s Hospital, have really backed this event based on our initiative to support and raise awareness for women’s and girls’ health.”

Prize Money

This year’s tournament offers $922,573 in prize money, an 18% increase from 2023. The WTA is working to achieve parity in prize money with men’s tournaments, a goal that the WTA and others set to achieve by 2027 for two-week tournaments, and by 2033 for one-week tournaments such as the San Diego Open.

“That was a collective decision by the WTA, the Player Council, the Tournament Council, and everybody associated with the WTA to raise the prize money for women to make it equal across the board to the men of the ATP. So that’s a commitment from everybody to say, ‘This is how we want to make it right for women’s sports and women’s tennis,’” said Redondo.

Fans may know that the Grand Slam tennis tournaments – U.S. Open, Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon – have offered equal prize money since 2007. In particular, the U.S. Open has offered equal prize money since 1973 (thank you, Billie Jean King and eight other women who formed what is known today as the WTA). What is lesser known is that payouts for women’s tournaments are often about half as much as for the same level men’s tournaments (www.perfect-tennis.com/prize-money). One exception is the 1000-level tournament in Indian Wells that began offering equal prize money in 2012.

The increase at this year’s San Diego Open represents a significant commitment to achieving equal prize money for women’s and men’s tournaments.

Special Events Schedule and Discount Codes

Click here for the complete schedule of Special Events and to purchase tickets.

Every Day. Coronado Tennis players receive a 10% discount on tickets. Use Code Coronado10

Coronado Tennis players receive a 10% discount on tickets. Use Code Sat, Feb. 24. Rady Children’s Kids Day. All kids 16 and under are admitted free. No ticket required.

Rady Children’s Kids Day. All kids 16 and under are admitted free. No ticket required. Mon, Feb. 26. Resmed Military Appreciation Day. Active members of the military and military veterans receive a 50% discount on tickets. Use Code Military50 for military and families. All military members in uniform will receive free admission. A Color Guard Ceremony and a Wounded Warrior Clinic is also scheduled.

Resmed Military Appreciation Day. Active members of the military and military veterans receive a 50% discount on tickets. Use Code for military and families. All military members in uniform will receive free admission. A Color Guard Ceremony and a Wounded Warrior Clinic is also scheduled. Tues, Feb. 27. College Day. All college students receive a 25% discount on tickets, using Codes SDSU25, UCSD25, USD25, PLNU25, Miracosta25, Miramar25, SW25, SDCC25. College students can also receive a free hot dog at tournament concessions with Student ID.

College Day. All college students receive a 25% discount on tickets, using Codes SDSU25, UCSD25, USD25, PLNU25, Miracosta25, Miramar25, SW25, SDCC25. College students can also receive a free hot dog at tournament concessions with Student ID. Wed, Feb. 28. Rady Children’s Mental Strength / Mindfulness Talk. Don’t miss this special talk with a WTA Player and mindfulness expert Fadel Zeidan. This popular session, taking place before the matches at 12:30 pm, will shed light on being mentally prepared for challenges that come your way in sports and in life.

Rady Children’s Mental Strength / Mindfulness Talk. Don’t miss this special talk with a WTA Player and mindfulness expert Fadel Zeidan. This popular session, taking place before the matches at 12:30 pm, will shed light on being mentally prepared for challenges that come your way in sports and in life. Thurs, Feb. 29. Rady Children’s Celebrity Tennis Match. Two-time Grand Slam Doubles Champion Vania King and award-winning broadcaster Steve Weissman, along with two surprise guests, will play a celebrity tennis match at 4:45 pm on Stadium Court.

Rady Children’s Celebrity Tennis Match. Two-time Grand Slam Doubles Champion Vania King and award-winning broadcaster Steve Weissman, along with two surprise guests, will play a celebrity tennis match at 4:45 pm on Stadium Court. Fri, Mar. 1. Women’s Empowerment Night and After Party. Special Women’s Panel on “How Tennis Prepared Me for Success” from 4:30 to 5:15 pm in the Fan Village. The tournament will recognize six outstanding women during a special ceremony on Stadium Court between evening matches. The night concludes with an after party for all fans in the tournament’s Sipwell Lounge. The first 100 party attendees will receive free dessert and a free drink.

Daily Start Times

Day 1 Qualifying – Sat, Feb. 24 – 10 am

Day 2 Qualifying – Sun, Feb. 25 – 11 am

Main Draw Sessions

Mon, Feb. 26, Tues, Feb. 27, and Wed, Feb. 28 – 1 pm

Thurs, Feb. 29 – 11:30 am & 5:30 pm

Fri, Mar. 1 Quarterfinals – 11:30 am & 5:30 pm

Sat, Mar. 2 Semifinals – 1 pm

Doubles Championship – Sun, Mar. 3 – 1:30 pm

Singles Championship – Sun, Mar. 3 – 4 pm





