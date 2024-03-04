Tuesday, March 5, 2024
San Diego Mojo Professional Volleyball Drops One at the Mojo Dojo Casa House

Lisa Lamb
A much-improved San Diego Mojo Women’s Professional Volleyball team came enticingly close but could not finish sets, losing to the Atlanta Vibe in three at San Diego State University’s Viejas Arena before an enthusiastic crowd of 3,071 on Saturday night.

Unable to convert a set point in the first set or finish in the third when tied at 23, the Mojo lost 26-24, 25-20, 25-23. Their league record now stands at 1-5.

The Mojo were hoping to avenge a loss from their first match-up with the Vibe on Feb. 1. If there is such a thing as a moral victory, this was it. Sets were much more competitive this time around. In the first contest, the Mojo lost 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

Opposite Hitter Morgan Lewis, who attended La Costa Canyon High School, gets the kill. Photo credit: Deanna Goldberg

Looking across the first six matches of the season, the Mojo lost their first three, all away, averaging only 17.44 points per set and winning zero sets.

Since playing three at home, the Mojo’s average points per set has increased dramatically, at 23.45 points per set (calculated conservatively by capping the maximum possible points per set at 25), and they have won five sets. They also notched their first victory against then-number-one Grand Rapids Rise.

“The fans are amazing,” said Ronika Stone when asked about playing at home. “There have been so many crowd points. You hear everyone cheering for you, that motivates you to want to put on a performance. I love how our fans show up.” Check out the video highlights by Mike Clark at WeAreKingdom/SD Mojo.

The first set versus the Vibe featured 17 ties. The Mojo had set point at 24-23, but the Vibe won three consecutive to take the set, 26-24. In Set 2, the Mojo went on a 7-2 run to lead 19-15, but the Vibe followed with a 10-1 run of their own to win the set, 25-20. The third set began similarly to the end of the second set, with the Vibe going up 7-2. The Mojo rallied with five straight to tie the game at 7-7. The teams went back and forth until the set was tied at 23. The Vibe won two to win the third and take the victory, 25-23.

Outside hitter Temi Thomas-Alaira led the Mojo with 12 points and nine kills, middle blocker and franchise-tagged player Ronika Stone had 10 points off of eight kills and two blocks, including a crowd-in-awe solo block in the third set. Outside Hitter Lindsey Vander Weide and Opposite Morgan Lewis each finished with seven kills. Setter and franchise-tagged player Nootsara Tomkom led the team with 28 assists.

Ronika Stone blocks an attack by the Vibe. Photo credit: Deanna Goldberg

The Vibe were led by Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Anna Lazareva, each with 23 points.

Next up, Monday March 4 at 7 pm vs. Grand Rapids Rise at Viejas Arena. Purchase tickets here. Before fees, tickets are available for as little as $15 per ticket. Fans can also watch on YouTube.

Middle Blocker Ronika Stone and Setter Nootsara Tomkom (left) strategize. Photo credit: Deanna Goldberg

Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

