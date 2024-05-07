Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Education

Coronado High School JROTC Team Secures Place in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, DC

1 min.
Managing Editor
Source: Coronado Unified School District

CHS Islander Company cadets Claire Hickey, Paige Koczan, Daniel Adams, and Dylan Nasori
will represent their company at the 2024 Navy JROTC Academic Bowl Championship in
Washington D.C. this summer.

Following two online rounds of rigorous competition against teams from all over the world, Coronado High School JROTC Academic Team, comprised of Daniel Adams, Claire Hickey, Dylan Nasori, Paige Koczan, Dale Gregory, and Emma Terry has secured a coveted spot in the Championship event to be held in Washington, DC. The 2024 U.S. Navy JROTC Academic Bowl Championship is scheduled to take place at The Catholic University of America campus from June 21-25, 2024. This prestigious event is sponsored by the U.S. Navy JROTC and organized by College Options Foundation.

Coronado High School JROTC team emerged with top honors among the 549 Navy JROTC academic teams worldwide. Their achievement places them among the elite 16 Navy JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation, earning them an all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in DC.

The preliminary rounds, marked by their intensity and speed, assessed cadets on a range of subjects including core curriculum such as math, science, and language arts, along with evaluations of their grasp on current events, citizenship, leadership skills, and financial literacy. Notably, financial literacy videos sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation were integral to the competition, with questions derived from these videos featured in Levels I and II of the online rounds.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl stands as a nationally recognized competition tailored exclusively for JROTC students. Through participation, cadets imbibe the values of citizenship, engage in academic rivalry, and explore avenues for college opportunities. This platform provides a remarkable avenue for JROTC cadets to demonstrate their leadership and academic prowess.

College Options Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the academic journey of high school students and aiding them in their pursuit of higher education, has been instrumental in supporting the academic development of JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades. Leveraging academic competitions, college exam study guides, admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation continues to empower the nation’s JROTC cadets.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

