The Del’s Laundry Pub Welcomes Locals & Guests with Fresh Fare, Creative Cocktails and Nostalgic Games

Jennifer Velez
The Laundry Pub at the Hotel del Coronado.

Nostalgic and inviting, the Hotel del Coronado’s new Laundry Pub gives you the sense that this could be a place where everybody knows your name, like the famous watering hole in “Cheers.” The Del’s historic laundry building dates back to 1919 and was actually a functioning laundry until 2018, after which it was refurbished. At that time, The Del considered making it an event space but decided that it would be better as a restaurant venue. The Smokehouse & Bar opened last summer, but it was too niche a concept. So The Del team regrouped to change it into something more mainstream and focused on locals, guests, and families alike.

The Laundry Pub features an array of specially created food and drinks like the Suds & Buds Smash Burger, the Triple Starched Fritters, and a variety of French fries. Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Executive Chef Stefan Peroutka and his team, which includes Restaurant Manager Leah Nentl, instrumental in creating the innovative cocktails, and Sous Chef Martin Zamora, worked together to create the new menu. Diners will find easy-to-share elevated bar food, salads, entrees, decadent desserts, and creative libations. Wet your whistle with unique cocktails, a choice of multiple San Diego-based brewery beers, California wines, and 10 under $10 wine offerings.

Designing the new concept primarily with locals in mind, they made sure to focus on excellent quality and approachable food that was reasonably priced. Chef Stefan stressed that details matter and they thought out every element to create the best experience from which kind of meats to use, how long to brine the chicken, and so much more.

Who’s ready to win at darts? Just one of the many games at The Laundry Pub.

The goal was to create a fun place to hang out, where patrons could relish refined pub food, while enjoying nostalgic games like darts, pool, table shuffleboard, foosball, pinball, retro video games, and more. The vibe is sophisticated, yet accessible for families to have fun playing together.

Upon entering the laundry building, guests will be struck by original features like the brick walls with the original laundry conveyor system hardware, showcasing the 99-year-old history of the iconic space. The statement piece of the large room is the historic 1880s wooden bar that was brought in from a similar era hotel in Pennsylvania. Additionally, private rooms and outdoor dining are available.

The Del’s new Laundry Pub features an 1880s bar the from Laurel Hotel in Pennsylvania, along with original laundry equipment. Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The laundry’s history has been embraced with the use of clever names for the food and beverages. The Laundered Loaded Nachos is a tasty appetizer to share – featuring house made potato chips smothered in beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, green onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream. For wing lovers, there are two options of the Soak Cycle Wings by the pound – fresh, beer-brined in house, with either classic Buffalo or flavorful Korean style sauce.

The Cluck & Waff is a favorite dish with a twist. Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Chef Stefan pointed out his favorite appetizer as the Cluck & Waff, featuring a unique spin on chicken and waffles with crunchy, yeast-based, pecan and bacon Belgian waffles alongside crispy buttermilk chicken, coupled with rosemary infused agave syrup and chunky peach butter. Rounding out the appetizer and salad menu are Worth the Quarters Pork Nuggets, Garden Fresh Scent kale salad, Triple Starched Fritters (jalapeno mac n cheese fritters served with three dipping choices), and Rinse and Repeat shishito peppers.

Fluff & Fold Gems salad. Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado.

I highly recommend the Fluff & Fold Gems salad for a yummy take on a Caesar, with little gem lettuce, laundry dressing, parmesan cheese, shaved cabbage, carrots and cilantro.

Executive Chef Stefan Peroutka and his team created the food, such as Worth the Quarters Pork Nuggets, and drink offerings.

On the “Buns” menu, one of Chef Stefan’s favorites is the Suds & Buds Smash Burger which features two juicy smashed patties, house made pickles, American cheese, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Additional buns include the Nashville Hot Cycle chicken sandwich, California Shrimp Hoagie, Hot Pressed Cuban, and Brats & Kraut, with new sausage flavors weekly. Several French fry options round out the menu.

Save room to share one of the decadent desserts. The Candy Bar Mash Alaska features a warm dark chocolate brownie, decked out with chopped candy bars, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, topped with a toasted meringue. Aptly named Three Sheets to the Wind, the three-layer red velvet sponge cake is interspersed with New York cheesecake, delicious cream cheese frosting, and drizzled with vanilla strawberry syrup.

Triple Starched Jalapeno Mac n Cheese Fritters, Brown & Gold Pinstripes, Old Clothespin.

Drinks are definitely something to behold and savor at The Laundry Pub. Nentl shared the most popular cocktails, all with an innovative flair, include the fruity, well-balanced Smash 22 Sangria; the Dirty Laundry which includes mezcal, scotch, amaretto liqueur, Licor 43, lime juice, agave, chocolate mole bitters, coffee beans, and cilantro; and Suds & Bubbles, which makes a splash with edible glitter and a white popping bubble featuring pear vodka, Lillet Blanc, agave, grapefruit juice, hibiscus syrup, passion fruit liqueur, black cherries, and basil leaves. Dessert drinks include the bourbon-centered Old Clothespin, the Laundry Basket (berries and chocolate), and Brown & Gold Pinstripes as a nod to the Padres (vanilla ice cream included). Two for one draft beer specials are offered to military personnel.

“Rack ‘Em Up” for a game before or after dinner.

Welcome to your new neighborhood Laundry Pub, which launched just two weeks ago. Plan to visit Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 pm. For more details, visit hoteldel.com/dine/laundry-pub.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

