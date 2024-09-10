Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Discover Sewall Healthy Living Center – A Hidden Community Gem for Fitness and Well Being

The Sewall Healthy Living Center offers a spa-atmosphere with a complete fitness center, outpatient rehabilitation, massage, acupuncture, Micro-Needling, and online and in-person fitness and wellness classes, as well a Personal Nutritional and Weight Management Program with a Registered Dietician and Accountability Health Coach.

From ages 16 to 96, locals have discovered the many choices offered by the Sewall Healthy Living Center (HLC) at Sharp Coronado Hospital. While the hospital has been an institution in the community since 1926, the HLC opened in 2013, replacing the Motion Center, and has been growing every year. Located on the third floor of the hospital, away from all inpatient care, the center features a relaxing atmosphere with a comprehensive array of services including a fully equipped gym, massage therapy, acupuncture treatments, facial rejuvenation, a dry sauna, outpatient rehabilitation and much more. Classes offer limited participant sizes and cover yoga, Barre Fusion, Mat Pilates, HIIT workouts, Mindfulness, Cardio Circuit, Pelvic Health, Sound Healing, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong. Yoga options include Chair Yoga, Express Yoga, Healing Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Simple Yoga, Stress Relief Yoga, Sunrise Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, and Yoga Fit.

Acupuncture is just one of the many services available. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

A staff acupuncturist offers auricular acupressure, which is a non-needle form of acupuncture targeting pressure points on the ears for relief of various conditions. Acupressure is used to help alleviate acute and chronic pain, minimize headaches, soothe pain, relax muscles and joints, relieve stress, improve sleep, and improve digestive issues.  Fire and vacuum cupping are also available.

Tai Chi teaches basic and advanced martial art movements led by a Chinese Master. Qi Gong is less intense and incorporates rhythmic movements to help reduce stress, build stamina, and enhance the immune system for all ages. Learn more by attending the complimentary Autumn Student Performance on September 21, at noon, in the Sandermann Auditorium, which will feature tea and mooncakes.

A less invasive alternative to facial fillers are the Facial Rejuvenation options, which incorporate Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with micro needling and calming face masks to send a message to the skin to enhance collagen production and promote anti-aging. These 50-minute treatments are designed to target specific areas and produce great results. Nano-needling, with silicone tips, is another available option.

Sewall Healthy Living Center offers an abundance of classes. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital

According to the manager of HLC and Rehab Services, Jennifer Cordova, MS, OT/L, many people don’t realize that they were able to stay open during the pandemic by embracing the outside and using distancing, as well as beginning hybrid and online classes which continue to this day – they even have participants from Australia. She notes that many people know about their booming orthopedic program that averages 20-35 joint surgeries weekly, but don’t realize how many wellness options are available to the community on a daily basis. The HLC has a total of 50 staff members, including outpatient and inpatient physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, an administrative team, integrative therapists, and personal trainers.  “The Center offers quality, affordable options for locals to maintain and enhance their health in a variety of ways,” shares Cordova.

SHL gym. Photo courtesy of Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Monthly and yearly memberships are available, as well as day passes, for the comprehensive gym. Educated personal trainers consult with clients about their goals and then design a customized program tailored to their specific needs. The HLC also has Registered Dietitians and Accountability Coaches who create programs for weight loss options and lifestyle changes. Sharp Coronado also has a robotic-assisted Bariatrics Surgery Program, for those who want to consider that option.

Find peace at the labyrinth at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Another unique feature is the brick replica of a medieval 11-circuit Chartres Labyrinth. It was built in memory of long-time hospital volunteer and Coronado resident Mildred Mann by her family. Find the labyrinth, to focus on quiet time and clear the mind, on the back side of the hospital on Soledad Place.

The Mindful Café is a healthy culinary space at the hospital, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 6 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 am to 2 pm. Several of my friends rave about the homemade soups and breakfast burritos. Count me in for the Tater Tot Bar, and be assured that this is not typical hospital food! Daily specials and food offerings, from a variety of ethnicities, are offered at reasonable prices. Check out their menu at sharpcoronado.catertrax.com.

The Sewall Healthy Living Center, Coronado’s impressive hidden gem, is open daily from 7 am to 4:30 pm. New client and holiday specials are available, as well as financing options.  For more information, call 619-522-3798 or visit www.sharp.com/locations/sharp-coronado-sewall-healthy-living-center.



