COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessEntertainmentDiningFeatured

Farewell to Cafe 1134 and Welcome to Parakeet Cafe

By Alyssa K. Burns

Cafe 1134 from the upper loft area.

Cafe 1134

Cafe 1134 on Thursday 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

On Thursday morning, a day before the closing of Cafe 1134, many locals made their way into the cafe for a final coffee. Long time barista, Yana Aldridge, chatted and served the line at a record pace while delivering perfect drinks. It seemed like Yana knew most of the patrons as she asked about their biking plans and/or had their coffee ready by the time they reached the register. Pam Aldridge and her daughter Kristin Weygandt have owned Cafe 1134 for fifteen years. Pam’s daughter-in-law and Kristin’s sister-in-law, Yana, works mornings from 5:30 am to 12:30 pm during the week.

The cafe had been listed for sale in November 2019 but many locals were surprised when they saw an announcement posted on Cafe 1134’s website:

“To All Our Loyal Customers For The Last 15 Years We Have Had The Greatest Pleasure Serving You, Making Friends With You And Laughing With You So Many Times!!!

We Have Sold Our Business And A New Concept Will Be Taking Over. Our Last Day Serving You Will Be June 19, 2020.

We Hope You All Remain Safe and Healthy And We Look Forward to Seeing You Around This Amazing Town.

​Pam, Kristin & The Entire Staff.”

Yana Aldridge behind the counter at Cafe 1134.

- Advertisement -

The Cafe has been a staple in the Coronado community and many Coronado social media groups were flooded with comments expressing sadness at saying goodbye. Yana shares that Cafe 1134 was about the customers, “They became not just customers but friends. I introduced them to their spouses, attended weddings and birthdays. That’s the hardest part of closing, saying goodbye.” As for Parakeet Cafe, Yana says, “It is going to be different, but change is just change. Not good or bad. I’m going to miss my customers and friends. There is a lot of love that goes both ways.”

As for Yana’s next chapter she says, “I am excited for new adventures! I want to take a couple months off but then hopefully my chapter continues in Coronado so I can still see my regulars. Cafe 1134 has always been a place where people could be themselves.”

Exterior of Cafe 1134

Cafe 1134 was able to notify staff of the ownership change a few weeks prior to the general public announcement. The options for staff to retain their positions under the new ownership is still under consideration by the incoming business.

Parakeet Cafe

The mug has been passed to Parakeet Cafe to continue to provide great coffee and more! Parakeet Cafe shared their excitement for the opportunity to serve the Coronado community. The popular cafe currently has locations in La Jolla, Little Italy, and Del Mar. They plan to hold a grand opening in the next couple months and be part of Coronado’s summer experience. Parakeet Cafe Coronado will be consistent with their other locations. The will provide a mixed menu full of high end coffees, pastries, and lunch choices.

While they would like to open as soon as possible, Operations Manager Leanna Van Dyk shares, “we are not on too tight of a schedule, knowing how construction can be. We will not be doing a full reconstruction, but will evaluate the space. We are such a visual brand and we are looking forward to getting inside!”

Follow Parakeet Cafe on Facebook to learn more about their locations.

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hotel del Coronado Reopens June 26

For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel...
Read more
Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: CHS 2005 Grad Describes Island Experience as “Bittersweet;” Looks to Younger Generation for Change

He was on the Homecoming Court. He was a star personality on the school daily bulletin. He played volleyball and basketball. He even made...
Read more
Business

Northgate Market Expands Same-Day Delivery with Instacart

Northgate González Market, California’s premiere family-owned, Latino themed supermarket chain has announced a strategic partnership with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, to deliver grocery items...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on...
Read more
Community

Quarantined in Coronado: Staying Positive While Pregnant

So, not to brag, but I was killing 2020. Truly living my best life. I am a newlywed, I have a job I've been...
Read more
Stage

Step into the Fantasy World of “Alice” at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb's Players Theatre presents Alice. The music and adaptation by Elizabeth Swados from the Lewis Carroll adventures Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking...
Read more
People

Morgan Willis: From CHS Broadcasting to ASU Business Editor, and the Outdoors In Between

Morgan Willis graduated from Coronado High School in 2016. He is one of the rare ones that began in the kindergarten program and stayed...
Read more
Movie Reviews

“The Invisible Man” – Don’t Walk Home Alone

The Invisible Man immediately drops you into the story. Crashing waves and grey skies set the very dark mood. The camera focuses on Cecilia...
Read more
Business

International Women’s Day – Celebrating Coronado Women Run Businesses

International Women’s Day (IWD) is March 8th and its goal is to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women. This year’s...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Farewell to Cafe 1134 and Welcome to Parakeet Cafe

Cafe 1134On Thursday morning, a day before the closing of Cafe 1134, many locals made their way into the cafe for a final coffee....
Read more
Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: CHS 2005 Grad Describes Island Experience as “Bittersweet;” Looks to Younger Generation for Change

He was on the Homecoming Court. He was a star personality on the school daily bulletin. He played volleyball and basketball. He even made...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.