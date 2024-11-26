Coronado Celebrates Shop Small Saturday with Festive Fun This Weekend

The holiday season kicks off in style this Saturday, November 30, as Coronado MainStreet and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce present Shop Small Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm along Orange Avenue and the First Street Corridor and Ferry Landing.

This community event invites locals and visitors to enjoy a day of shopping, entertainment, and holiday cheer while supporting Coronado’s small businesses. From unique holiday gifts to festive music, there’s something for everyone.

Participating businesses will feature special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive holiday finds. Visitors can collect stamps on a Shop Small Passport as they shop and enjoy live entertainment from a DJ spinning festive tunes. The holiday magic continues with opportunities to snap selfies with Santa Claus and soak in the lively atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together to support local businesses,” said Karla Robles-Puig, Executive Director of Coronado MainStreet. “This event is a fantastic way to celebrate the season and showcase the incredible offerings we have right here in Coronado.”

“Shop Small Saturday highlights the heart and soul of our local economy,” added Rena Clancy, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to seeing families and friends enjoying the festivities and discovering unique treasures while supporting our vibrant business community.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off your holiday season in Coronado style. Join us for a day filled with Santa selfies, exciting giveaways, festive tunes, and local shopping.

Support local businesses and celebrate the holidays with community spirit and joy. We’ll see you there!





