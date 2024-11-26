Tuesday, November 26, 2024
BusinessCommunity News

Coronado Celebrates Shop Small Saturday with Festive Fun This Weekend

1 min.
Coronado Chamber of Commerce
Coronado Chamber of Commerce

The holiday season kicks off in style this Saturday, November 30, as Coronado MainStreet and the Coronado Chamber of Commerce present Shop Small Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm along Orange Avenue and the First Street Corridor and Ferry Landing.

This community event invites locals and visitors to enjoy a day of shopping, entertainment, and holiday cheer while supporting Coronado’s small businesses. From unique holiday gifts to festive music, there’s something for everyone.

Participating businesses will feature special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive holiday finds. Visitors can collect stamps on a Shop Small Passport as they shop and enjoy live entertainment from a DJ spinning festive tunes. The holiday magic continues with opportunities to snap selfies with Santa Claus and soak in the lively atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together to support local businesses,” said Karla Robles-Puig, Executive Director of Coronado MainStreet. “This event is a fantastic way to celebrate the season and showcase the incredible offerings we have right here in Coronado.”

“Shop Small Saturday highlights the heart and soul of our local economy,” added Rena Clancy, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to seeing families and friends enjoying the festivities and discovering unique treasures while supporting our vibrant business community.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to kick off your holiday season in Coronado style. Join us for a day filled with Santa selfies, exciting giveaways, festive tunes, and local shopping.

Support local businesses and celebrate the holidays with community spirit and joy. We’ll see you there!



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Chamber of Commerce
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce – Bettering Local Businesses

Community News

Soroptimist Club of Coronado Appeals to Community for In-Kind Holiday Donations

Community News

CSF New York, New York Gala, Presented by the Kato Family, A Huge Success for Coronado’s Public Schools

Community News

Ride the Lights: Family-Friendly Neighborhood Holiday Bike Ride

Community News

Creative Party Games – Thursday Evenings

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Nov. 13-20, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Be A Hero by Hosting a Hero at 37th Annual Salute to The Military Ball – April 15

Entertainment

Join the Coronado Chamber for the 37th Annual Salute to the Military Ball – April 15

Business

Newest Chamber Member: Woolley’s Gutter Experts

Business

Paradise Trike Tours Ribbon Cutting

Business

Coronado Chamber Welcomes Two-My Kitchen to Coronado!

Business

Coronado’s Newest Business: AR Workshop!

More Local News

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CIFF Centerpiece Film “A Real Pain”: Cousins, Chaos, and Beauty in...