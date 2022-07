The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Paradise Trike Tours was held on Thursday, June 23rd at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort. Owners Sean and JanMarie O’Connell are ecstatic to be at the Marriott! Paradise Trike Tours have tours all around the island — and custom tours are available.

You can find out more by visiting paradisetriketours.com.

RELATED article from 2020: