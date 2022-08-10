Newest Chamber Member: Woolley’s Gutter Experts

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce welcomes Woolley’s Gutter Experts as a member!

Woolley’s Gutter Experts is owned by Josh Woolley, a proud United States Navy veteran. He served over 12 years as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate. Woolley’s Gutters is a dedicated and friendly team of expert gutter installers, and it is easy to tell their team is like a family.

At the ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 2nd at Tidelands Park, Woolley recognized the growth the business and his team has made in the past four years. Customer satisfaction and a quality work is their guarantee.

Find out more information at woolleysgutterexperts.com.





