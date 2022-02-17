36th Annual Salute to the Military Ball – April 9, 2022

After two years of postponement, the Salute to the Military Ball is on for Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at the Hotel del Coronado! This year’s theme is what was to be the 2020 event’s: “The Young & The Brave: Applauding Our Military Kids.”

Coronado’s own Tony Perry made a short film which will be screened at this year’s Ball. The film features interviews and conversations with the children of active military members and veterans. They recall growing up with their parents serving our country, the relationship they had with their siblings and parents during those times, and overall how proud they are of their parents being heroes for them and for our country. We look forward to some of these children, who are now young adults, attending the Ball.

The ball is made possible by its generous sponsors: for 2022 the Title Sponsor is Hilton Worldwide, the Cocktail Sponsor is PenFed Credit Union and California American Water is kindly underwriting tables for Veterans. 13 discounted veteran tickets are available for $125 each.

There will also be three awards given: the Capt. Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award, the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award and the VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award.

To find out more, purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call the Coronado Chamber at 619-435-9260 or send an email to Kerri Dowling at [email protected].





