Be A Hero by Hosting a Hero at 37th Annual Salute to The Military Ball – April 15

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is looking for local businesses, organizations, and individuals to sponsor the 37th Annual Salute to the Military Ball, set for Saturday, April 15th at the Hotel del Coronado.

Since 1985, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce has hosted this black-tie affair at the Hotel del Coronado, giving Coronado citizens and surrounding business communities an opportunity to show their thanks and support for local military members and their families. This year’s theme is Homecoming: Reconnecting & Reuniting. The elegant evening of dinner and dancing will also include the presentation of three annual awards. The CAPT Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award, the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award, and the VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award.

The Title Sponsor is Hilton Worldwide and the Hotel del Coronado. The Veteran Sponsor is California American Water, and the Cocktail Hour Sponsor is PenFed Credit Union. Multiple sponsorship opportunities are still available, from table level sponsors to Host a Hero sponsors. In addition to a gourmet four-course dinner, wine service and entertainment for six guests, all table sponsorships enable two military couples to attend this special evening.

If you are unable to attend the Salute to the Military Ball but would like to show your appreciation for our local active-duty members, please consider Hosting a Hero by donating in any amount. Your name and/or company will be recognized in the program as well as in the post-event press. Individual guest tickets are available for $275, along with a limited number of discounted tickets for veterans. Interested active-duty members, please contact your Coronado based tenant commands for ticket information.

For more information or to sponsor, email Kerri Dowling at [email protected]. To purchase event tickets, please visit Eventbrite here. More information can also be found on the Chamber website at coronadochamber.com.





