Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

Jolie Wins Best Dish

Coronado’s own Jolie won best dish in both the critics’ and people’s choice categories at the Del Mar Wine and Food Festival this year. The victory follows a best dish win last fall at San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival.

The winning dish was a beet and crab salad with salmon roe, avocado crema, masago, poppy seeds and dill.

And, it’s not just happy hour; it’s oyster hour. In other Jolie news, the restaurant brought back its happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Oysters will be $1.50 each, and Peruvian scallops will be $3.50 each. Click the image to expand the full menu.

Paint and sip Tuesdays at Shore House, hosted by Emerald C. Gallery

Starting Nov. 12, one of Coronado’s newest restaurants, Shore Duty, will host paint and sips events every Tuesday evening in collaboration with Emerald C. Gallery. The event costs $40 and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are required: register here.

Garage Buona Forchetta launches new brunch hours

Brunch at Buona Forchetta until 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays (salads and pizza are also available starting at 11:30 a.m.).

Village Pizzeria brings back Monster Knots

Until Halloween, order 12 garlic knots smothered with marinara, melty mozzarella, double pepperoni, jalapenos, and a hot honey drizzle.





