Coronado Ferry Prices Increase by 40% – Roundtrip Ticket is Now $14

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Ferry has increased its ticket fee from $5 to $7 for a one way ticket, making it $14 for a roundtrip ticket – a 40% increase. The last increase was .25 back in 2018. This largely effects tourists, day trippers, and those adventuring off island for afternoons and weekends.

- Advertisement -

Flagship confirms on their website that the morning commuter service many take for work is still a no-cost service, “Our Commuter Ferry service is a complimentary service provided by the City of Coronado for residents and Military of San Diego and Coronado.

Morning commuters can receive a complimentary fare Monday through Friday at specific times. Morning commuters must obtain a commuter ticket from morning ferry crew for afternoon return trip.” For ticket price comparison, ten years ago the adult ferry tickets cost $4.25 each way.

- Advertisement -

Flagship reported that the pandemic had a serious impact on ticket sales. Before 2020, Flagship had been growing their schedule; they added another departure time in October 2019.

According to Local Passenger Tariff No. 1-A VCC-63, “The base gross fare was last authorized by the P.U.C. Commission in 2018 by Decision No. 18-10-012 issued on October 11, 2018. This updated base gross fare was authorized by the P.U.C. Commission by Decision No. 21-08-028, issued on August 19, 2021. A Tenth Revised Page 11 issued on August 24, 2021 authorized a temporary phased base gross fare of $6.00, and this Eleventh Revised Page 11 re-sets the base gross fare at $7.00 in response to direction from the California Public Utilities Commission.” However, unlike the last increase in 2018 that was 25 cents ($4.75 to $5.00), this increase of $2.00 three years later is a jump.