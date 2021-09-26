Coronado Ferry Prices Increase by 40% – Roundtrip Ticket is Now $14

The Coronado Ferry has increased its ticket fee from $5 to $7 for a one way ticket, making it $14 for a roundtrip ticket – a 40% increase. The last increase was .25 back in 2018. This largely effects tourists, day trippers, and those adventuring off island for afternoons and weekends.
Flagship confirms on their website that the morning commuter service many take for work is still a no-cost service, “Our Commuter Ferry service is a complimentary service provided by the City of Coronado for residents and Military of San Diego and Coronado.
Morning commuters can receive a complimentary fare Monday through Friday at specific times. Morning commuters must obtain a commuter ticket from morning ferry crew for afternoon return trip.” For ticket price comparison, ten years ago the adult ferry tickets cost $4.25 each way.
Flagship reported that the pandemic had a serious impact on ticket sales. Before 2020, Flagship had been growing their schedule; they added another departure time in October 2019.
According to Local Passenger Tariff No. 1-A VCC-63, “The base gross fare was last authorized by the P.U.C. Commission in 2018 by Decision No. 18-10-012 issued on October 11, 2018. This updated base gross fare was authorized by the P.U.C. Commission by Decision No. 21-08-028, issued on August 19, 2021. A Tenth Revised Page 11 issued on August 24, 2021 authorized a temporary phased base gross fare of $6.00, and this Eleventh Revised Page 11 re-sets the base gross fare at $7.00 in response to direction from the California Public Utilities Commission.” However, unlike the last increase in 2018 that was 25 cents ($4.75 to $5.00), this increase of $2.00 three years later is a jump.