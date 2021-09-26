Sunday, September 26, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado Ferry Prices Increase by 40% – Roundtrip Ticket is Now $14

By Alyssa K. Burns
- Advertisement -

The Coronado Ferry has increased its ticket fee from $5 to $7 for a one way ticket, making it $14 for a roundtrip ticket – a 40% increase. The last increase was .25 back in 2018.  This largely effects tourists, day trippers, and those adventuring off island for afternoons and weekends.

- Advertisement -

Flagship confirms on their website that the morning commuter service many take for work is still a no-cost service, “Our Commuter Ferry service is a complimentary service provided by the City of Coronado for residents and Military of San Diego and Coronado.

Morning commuters can receive a complimentary fare Monday through Friday at specific times. Morning commuters must obtain a commuter ticket from morning ferry crew for afternoon return trip.” For ticket price comparison, ten years ago the adult ferry tickets cost $4.25 each way.

- Advertisement -

Flagship reported that the pandemic had a serious impact on ticket sales. Before 2020, Flagship had been growing their schedule; they added another departure time in October 2019.

According to Local Passenger Tariff No. 1-A VCC-63, “The base gross fare was last authorized by the P.U.C. Commission in 2018 by Decision No. 18-10-012 issued on October 11, 2018. This updated base gross fare was authorized by the P.U.C. Commission by Decision No. 21-08-028, issued on August 19, 2021. A Tenth Revised Page 11 issued on August 24, 2021 authorized a temporary phased base gross fare of $6.00, and this Eleventh Revised Page 11 re-sets the base gross fare at $7.00 in response to direction from the California Public Utilities Commission.” However, unlike the last increase in 2018 that was 25 cents ($4.75 to $5.00), this increase of $2.00 three years later is a jump.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Community Chorus will begin October 6 at Spreckels!

The Spreckels Center Community Chorus officially begins Wednesday, October 6 at 6 pm in the Spreckels Center Activity Room. It was great to see...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Sharp Hospital Presenting on Sleep Apnea at the Spreckels Center

The John D. Spreckels Center is fortunate to host Sharp Coronado Hospital’s free monthly health related presentations. On Tuesday, October 12, Ray Daniels, BS,...
Read more
Community News

Injured White Shark Off Coronado Beaches

By Phil G. GarnCoronado beach patrons ashore and in the water have been consistently sighting the dorsal and caudal or tail fin of a juvenile...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Community’s Incredible Support for WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice’s 100th Birthday Jump

"Team Tom" began with Christophe Dugan and CJ Machado. Ahead of Tom's 98th birthday in 2019, Christophe took Tom to Normandy. There, on the...
Read more
Business

Sweat Circuit Expands to Greater San Diego with Two New Locations

Nick and Liz Merrill opened Sweat Circuit (formerly known as Sweat Equity) in April 2018. Their flagship location is based in Bellevue, Washington. Back...
Read more
People

Former Coronado Fire Chief Jim Lydon Bringing Awareness to Illnesses Caused by Fire Fighting

Jim Lydon retired as Coronado Fire Chief in June, opening up his calendar to take part in the 2021 Ride for America. This event...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.