Mal Sandie for Coronado School Board

Paid political endorsement letter from Mark Crisson

Authentic. Independent. Knowledgeable. Just some of the many positive attributes that make Mal Sandie such an effective school board member. Mal is a 30 year Navy veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. So he understands the value of a good education. And as a father of four sons, all of whom attended Coronado schools, he understands parents’ concerns. He has proven to be a steady, calming presence as a board member. Little wonder that we elected him to the school board. He deserves our support for another term.

Mark Crisson





