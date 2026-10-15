Thursday, October 15, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Mark Crisson

Rebecca King is not only a former Norfolk City Attorney with extensive, relevant experience, she is also a stellar volunteer. She is totally committed to improving the quality of life in Coronado, having chaired the Design Review Commission and co-chaired the Coronado Island Film Festival. She understands our issues and has creative ideas for addressing them. She will bring balance, fairness, and gravitas to our City Council. Support Rebecca and let her channel her energy and expertise into making Coronado an even better place to live.

   Mark Crisson



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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