Rebecca King for City Council

Paid political endorsement letter from Mark Crisson

Rebecca King is not only a former Norfolk City Attorney with extensive, relevant experience, she is also a stellar volunteer. She is totally committed to improving the quality of life in Coronado, having chaired the Design Review Commission and co-chaired the Coronado Island Film Festival. She understands our issues and has creative ideas for addressing them. She will bring balance, fairness, and gravitas to our City Council. Support Rebecca and let her channel her energy and expertise into making Coronado an even better place to live.

Mark Crisson





