Islanders show depth and improvement at Eastern League Cross Country Cluster 3

The Islanders are more than half-way through their cross country season. Head Coach Pete Wilson details the team’s performace at last week’s cluster meet at Morley Field.

Coronado High School’s cross country team continued its late-season development at the Eastern League Cluster 3 meet on October 15, highlighted by a third-place finish in the boys open division, top-10 individual performances, and numerous personal bests.

The Islanders’ boys open team finished third with 57 points, behind La Jolla and St. Augustine. Junior Sebastian Tamariz led Coronado with a fifth-place finish in a personal-best 19:45.3 over the 3.11-mile course, improving by more than three minutes since last season. Sophomore Ayrton Reyes followed in seventh, with Diego Ibarra Cruz placing 11th and senior Oliver Surdykowski finishing 17th. Both Ibarra Cruz and Surdykowski recorded personal bests.

Junior Timothy Gilbert finished 19th, improving by 41 seconds from Cluster 1. Sophomores Jacob Ingold (20th) and Jameson Laaperi (24th), along with freshman Felix “Big Dog” Scott (38th), also recorded personal bests.

In boys varsity competition, sophomore Evan Russo finished 18th in a personal-best 18:06.6, improving his time by more than 11 seconds since Cluster 1.

On the girls side, senior Vivian Scott led the Islanders with an eighth-place varsity finish in a season-best 22:04.6. Scott improved by more than 27 seconds and moved up four places from Cluster 1.

Senior Carly Devore, a 2023 CIF State Championships competitor, finished 23rd, while junior Teaghan Carpinito placed 28th with a season-best performance.

In the girls open division, junior Annalei Berke placed eighth, improving by nearly two and a half minutes since Cluster 1. Junior Ava Schlomer finished 22nd.

With the UC HOKA Postal meet approaching on October 31, followed by the Eastern League Championships on November 5, Coronado’s runners are looking to carry their continued improvement into the postseason.





