Monday, October 19, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Principled leadership, Mal Sandie has my vote

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Gail Bardin

Mal Sandie has my vote for re-election to the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees. During the last four years, I have attended many school board meetings, and I have seen Mal in action. He addresses issues with thoughtfulness, intelligence and honesty. He thoroughly prepares for each meeting and understands the issues involved. Mal treats his fellow trustees, district staff, and the public with respect. Always mindful of the best interests of the students, he has been an excellent CUSD trustee. Please join me in voting for Mal Sandie for school board trustee.

 Gail Bardin



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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