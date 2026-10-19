Principled leadership, Mal Sandie has my vote

Paid political endorsement letter from Gail Bardin

Mal Sandie has my vote for re-election to the Coronado Unified School District Board of Trustees. During the last four years, I have attended many school board meetings, and I have seen Mal in action. He addresses issues with thoughtfulness, intelligence and honesty. He thoroughly prepares for each meeting and understands the issues involved. Mal treats his fellow trustees, district staff, and the public with respect. Always mindful of the best interests of the students, he has been an excellent CUSD trustee. Please join me in voting for Mal Sandie for school board trustee.

Gail Bardin





