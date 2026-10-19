Letter of support for Rebecca King for City Council

Paid political endorsement letter from Rob and Carolyn Muehlenbeck

Rebecca King is the whole package. She possesses the temperament, background, volunteer and work experience, local knowledge, and thoughtful priorities that make her an asset to our community and an ideal future council member

In addition to graduating with honors from both college and law school, she is a member of the bar in both California and Virginia. During her time in Virginia, she served as a Deputy and Assistant City Attorney for the city of Norfolk for ten years. In this role, Rebecca guided the city and its employees in navigating federal, state, and city laws and also represented them in diverse litigations. She understands how municipalities function and how to achieve the consensus necessary for a healthy and well-regarded city government.

Over her eleven years as a Coronado resident and parent of children in our local schools, Rebecca served in responsible positions with the City of Coronado’s Planning and Design Review Commission, the school district, the CoSA program, the Coronado Island Film Festival, and the Naval Officers’ Spouses’ Club. She is also a current member of the Coronado Woman’s Club and a former member of the Junior Woman’s Club. All these experiences taken together mean that Rebecca knows Coronado and our local Navy community well.

Rebecca’s priorities as a council member are ones that all Coronado residents can support. Her number one priority is to aggressively engage in our battle for clean water and beaches. She also feels strongly about transparency for city contracts and the need to publish council agendas on an earlier schedule. In the area of public safety, Rebecca wants to improve the resources available to our fire and police forces, as well as enact improved E-Bike safety legislation. She would also like to see us replace our two aging fire stations, as well as our deteriorating water/waste water pipe systems. With regards to Coronado’s parking challenges, Rebecca wants to hold steady with current parking requirements and require new hotels to provide adequate off-street parking. Finally, Rebecca believes it is critical to preserve Coronado’s small-town character and stop overdevelopment within the boundaries of California state mandates

Rebecca’s has a reputation for listening well and building consensus, and her vision for Coronado should appeal to us all. The fact that she is endorsed by the Coronado Firefighters Association, Coronado City Workers AFSCME, and a host of former elected city council and school board members is further encouragement that Rebecca would do an excellent job of serving our city. Please join us in voting for Rebecca King.

Rob and Carolyn Muehlenbeck





