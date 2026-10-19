Monday, October 19, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Letter of support for Rebecca King for City Council

2 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Paid political endorsement letter from Rob and Carolyn Muehlenbeck

Rebecca King is the whole package. She possesses the temperament, background, volunteer and work experience, local knowledge, and thoughtful priorities that make her an asset to our community and an ideal future council member

In addition to graduating with honors from both college and law school, she is a member of the bar in both California and Virginia. During her time in Virginia, she served as a Deputy and Assistant City Attorney for the city of Norfolk for ten years. In this role, Rebecca guided the city and its employees in navigating federal, state, and city laws and also represented them in diverse litigations. She understands how municipalities function and how to achieve the consensus necessary for a healthy and well-regarded city government.

Over her eleven years as a Coronado resident and parent of children in our local schools, Rebecca served in responsible positions with the City of Coronado’s Planning and Design Review Commission, the school district, the CoSA program, the Coronado Island Film Festival, and the Naval Officers’ Spouses’ Club. She is also a current member of the Coronado Woman’s Club and a former member of the Junior Woman’s Club. All these experiences taken together mean that Rebecca knows Coronado and our local Navy community well.

Rebecca’s priorities as a council member are ones that all Coronado residents can support. Her number one priority is to aggressively engage in our battle for clean water and beaches. She also feels strongly about transparency for city contracts and the need to publish council agendas on an earlier schedule. In the area of public safety, Rebecca wants to improve the resources available to our fire and police forces, as well as enact improved E-Bike safety legislation. She would also like to see us replace our two aging fire stations, as well as our deteriorating water/waste water pipe systems. With regards to Coronado’s parking challenges, Rebecca wants to hold steady with current parking requirements and require new hotels to provide adequate off-street parking. Finally, Rebecca believes it is critical to preserve Coronado’s small-town character and stop overdevelopment within the boundaries of California state mandates

Rebecca’s has a reputation for listening well and building consensus, and her vision for Coronado should appeal to us all. The fact that she is endorsed by the Coronado Firefighters Association, Coronado City Workers AFSCME, and a host of former elected city council and school board members is further encouragement that Rebecca would do an excellent job of serving our city. Please join us in voting for Rebecca King.

Rob and Carolyn Muehlenbeck



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Why Mal’s your Man!

Letters to the Editor

Principled leadership, Mal Sandie has my vote

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Mal Sandie for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Why I support Ricky Hoyt for City Council

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Mal Sandie for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King for City Council

Community News

Join the Crew: Coronado Island Film Festival seeks volunteers

Letters to the Editor

Why I support Ricky Hoyt for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King

More Local News

Catherine Breed brings Swim California to Coronado after 900-mile coastal swim

People

Congee: Comforting spirits during the hungry ghost festival

Dining

Student voices spark new conversations about racism at CHS

Education

A fresh start for Coronado Flower Lady: island icon lays down roots at AR Workshop

Business

Coronado Island Film Festival announces 2026 film lineup

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Christ Church welcomes new rector, Rev. Mike Stone