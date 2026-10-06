Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Community News

United Through Reading’s annual Storybook Soiree to support military families

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

United Through Reading (UTR), a national nonprofit that helps military families stay connected through shared storytime, will host its annual Storybook Soirée on October 23 at the Coronado Community Center. During the event, city representatives will present an official proclamation declaring October 23 as United Through Reading Day, recognizing the organization’s impact on military families in the area and around the world.

The signature fundraising event brings together military leaders, community partners, and supporters for an evening celebrating the power of reading together and the important role storytime plays in helping military families stay connected across distance.

Emceed by NBC 7 San Diego anchor Catherine Garcia, this year’s Storybook Soirée will celebrate UTR’s impact across every branch of the military, reaching more than four million military family members since the organization was founded in 1989. The San Diego area military community will also be highlighted and honored. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception and dinner, followed by storytelling, mission moments, and opportunities to support UTR’s work.

Gold Star Spouse Mikale Chambers and Arlene Ventimiglia, Ed.D., a military spouse, educator, and researcher, will be featured guest speakers. They will share their stories and perspectives before the evening’s Live Auction and Raise the Paddle.

“Every day, United Through Reading helps military families bridge the distance created by service,” said Carrie Valentine Fuller, CEO of United Through Reading. “The Storybook Soirée is a celebration of that connection, and a reminder that something as simple as reading a book together can make an extraordinary difference for a child. It’s also an important opportunity to come together and support the programs that make those connections possible.”

Funds raised at the event will support UTR’s programming, including its storytime recording app, Mobile Story Stations, and global book distribution. Together, these programs help ensure military children around the world can stay connected to the people they love through reading together.

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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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