Community raises $520,000 for Sharp HospiceCare at annual regatta 

More than 1,500 guests gathered on San Diego Bay this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta, raising $520,000 to support compassionate end-of-life care for patients and families through Sharp HospiceCare’s residential hospice homes and programs throughout San Diego County.

Hosted in partnership with Coronado Yacht Club and Cortez Racing Association, Sharp HospiceCare’s largest annual fundraiser began Friday evening with a benefit dinner aboard the USS Midway and continued Saturday with the annual regatta. Colorful sailboats filled the bay Saturday as 52 boats competed in the race and more than 40 yacht owners donated their vessels to host viewing parties for guests. Supporters came together throughout the weekend to celebrate, honor loved ones, and raise funds for Sharp HospiceCare.

“Every year, we are inspired by the generosity of our community,” said Suzi Johnson, vice president of Sharp Hospice and Palliative Care. “The support we receive through the regatta helps ensure patients and families have access to compassionate care, meaningful support services and the comfort of our hospice homes when they need it most.”

Sharp HospiceCare serves hundreds of patients throughout the region each day, with many receiving care in their own homes. For patients whose medical needs require 24/7 nursing and physician oversight for a short period of time, Sharp HospiceCare also operates four residential hospice homes: BonitaView, LakeView, ParkView, and the recently opened Moore MountainView Hospice Home in Poway. These peaceful, home-like settings allow patients to receive expert medical care while remaining close to their loved ones.

This year’s event comes just months after the opening of Moore MountainView Hospice Home, Sharp HospiceCare’s fourth residential hospice home and its first in North County, expanding access to hospice care for families across the region.

Philanthropic support from the regatta also helps fund services beyond medical care, including grief support, integrative therapies and specialized programs for veterans and their families.

“The success of this year’s regatta reflects the incredible compassion of our donors, sponsors, volunteers and community partners,” said Kate Wayne, vice president of philanthropy for Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals. “Their support helps ensure that patients and families throughout San Diego County continue to receive exceptional care, comfort and support.”





