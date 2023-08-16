Coronado Unified Hires Donna Tripi as New Human Resources Director

Coronado Unified School District has named Donna Tripi as the new Director of Human Resources. Tripi is an accomplished educational leader with decades of experience in public education in San Diego County and will bring her deep knowledge and expertise to the CUSD leadership team.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Donna to our CUSD team. I believe she will walk in and quickly establish herself as a resource for our staff and students. She is a proven leader with experience working in communities with high expectations for student achievement while fostering a work environment which prioritizes professional development and growth,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Ms. Tripi served for four and a half years as the Superintendent of Rancho Santa Fe School District and over nineteen years as the Principal of La Jolla Elementary School in San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD). In both positions she was responsible for overseeing personnel operations including staff recruitment, hiring, evaluation, and development. She also has extensive knowledge of curriculum and instruction, and has served as a mentor principal through the San Diego County Office of Education and SDUSD.

Her experience in developing systems and structures that support successful and high functioning organizations will be an asset to CUSD, and a strong complement to her friendly, collaborative, and professional demeanor. “She brings wisdom and experience to our team and I look forward to watching her develop positive relationships within our school community,” said Mueller.

Tripi also has past experience in private sector human resources as a Benefits Administrator and Staff Personnel assistant director. She has a degree in School Administration and Supervision from Long Island University, and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from St. John’s University. She has school administrative certifications in three states (CA, IL, NY).

Tripi will replace former Human Resources Director Armando Farias who recently accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






