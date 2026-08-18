PAWS of Coronado welcomes Jennifer Hubbard as a full-time Registered Veterinary Technician

PAWS of Coronado has announced the addition of Jennifer Hubbard, Registered Veterinary Technician (RVT), to its team as a full-time veterinary professional dedicated to the health and well-being of the animals in PAWS of Coronado’s care.

Hubbard brings 15 years of veterinary technician experience to PAWS of Coronado, along with a lifelong passion for animals of all kinds. Her extensive hands-on experience and long tenure in veterinary medicine will strengthen PAWS’ ability to provide high-quality, consistent medical support to animals from the moment they enter its care.

As a full-time RVT, Hubbard will play an important role in the day-to-day health of PAWS animals, assisting with medical assessments and treatments, monitoring animals in recovery, coordinating veterinary care, maintaining medical records, and helping ensure each animal receives individualized attention.

“Jennifer’s extensive experience and 15-year tenure in veterinary medicine make her an invaluable addition to PAWS of Coronado,” said Jackie Williams. “Her depth of knowledge, hands-on experience, and genuine compassion for animals of all kinds will strengthen the level of care we provide every day. Having a full-time Registered Veterinary Technician on our team also allows us to recognize medical concerns earlier, respond more quickly, and provide greater continuity of care for every animal that comes through our doors.”

For Hubbard, veterinary medicine is more than a profession. Her passion extends across species, reflecting a deep appreciation for animals and the people who care for them.

“I have always had a passion for animals of all kinds, and I am excited to bring my experience to PAWS of Coronado,” said Hubbard. “I look forward to working alongside the PAWS team and helping provide every animal with the compassionate, attentive care they deserve.”

The addition of a full-time Registered Veterinary Technician represents another step in PAWS of Coronado’s continuing commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for the community’s animals.





