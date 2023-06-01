San Diego Jet Ski Rentals Now Open at the Ferry Landing

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure as San Diego Jet Ski Rentals takes the San Diego Bay by storm! Located at the Coronado Ferry Landing, this newly opened business is the brainchild of two CHS 2009 graduates and family friend Richard Bailey. Founders Christian Herrera and Borja de Lis, who have been friends since high school and passionate about jet skiing since the age of 14, describe the thrill of the sport as “the wind rushing by, an adrenaline rush like no other!” Borja spent a decade at Action Sports Rentals, learning the ins and outs of the water sport. Jet ski maintenance, performance and safety are integral to the business operation.

Transforming their passion into a thriving enterprise wasn’t as smooth of a ride. De Lis and Herrera invested ample time and effort in finding the perfect location. Their search led them to the Ferry Landing, a spot free from no-wake or five mile per hour speed restrictions. This was important to the duo so that as soon as renters hop on their jet skis, they can rev up and dive headfirst into the excitement, unlike other docks that require slow coasting before reaching open waters.

With a fleet of eight double-seater 2023 Sea Doo Jet Skis, San Diego Jet Ski Rentals offers top-notch watercraft that are both agile and easy to handle, catering to both seasoned pros and beginners. Want to share the experience with friends? No problem! Bring a companion along for a tandem ride or rent multiple jet skis for hours of non-stop fun. For those seeking an all-day adventure, the Ferry Landing also provides a full-day experience. Borja suggests making the most of your time on the water by enjoying the morning jet skiing, followed by a delightful lunch and some shopping at the Ferry Landing.

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals General Information

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals will operate seven days a week during the summer between 10 am and 6 pm. To secure your spot, it’s advisable to book online in advance. Keep in mind that operators must be 18 years or older with a valid driver’s license. Passengers need to be at least 10 years old. San Diego Jet Ski Rentals has a special offer for Coronado locals! Simply use the code “CFL” during booking to enjoy a 10% discount off the advertised cost of $99 per hour.

Get ready to feel the thrill, freedom, and sheer joy of jet skiing on the picturesque San Diego Bay. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime. Reserve your jet ski now and let the adventure begin!

San Diego Jet Ski Rentals is located at 1201 1st Street, Coronado





