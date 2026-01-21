San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

Two of San Diego Bay’s working vessels have earned national recognition. The Silvergate (built in 1940) and the Cabrillo have been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Both vessels are owned and operated by Flagship Cruises & Events, San Diego’s oldest family-owned maritime fleet.

This designation acknowledges the cultural, architectural, and maritime significance of the vessels, which are among San Diego’s last remaining historic ferries still operating on the water. Both ferries have played an integral role in shaping the region’s identity — from serving local transportation needs to becoming icons of the waterfront experience.

“These ferries are more than boats; they are living history,” said Brad Engel, President of Flagship Cruises & Events, “The Silvergate and Cabrillo have carried millions of passengers across San Diego Bay and have stood as constant witnesses to the city’s growth and transformation. We are honored to see their legacies recognized at the national level.”

The Silvergate, built in 1940, served the historic commute between San Diego and Coronado, mainly to accommodate the increased passenger load to Naval Station North Island during war times. After the completion of the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge in 1969, ending of an era for the ferry as the primary mode of transportation between the two locations. Silvergate then expanded into harbor excursions and educational programming while ferry service was banned within a 10-mile radius of a toll crossing.

The Silvergate resumed ferry service in 1987 after construction bonds for the bridge construction were paid off and is being recognized by the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion A as a significant historical resource for its association with maritime transportation during World War II and in the post-war years as part of San Diego’s maritime recreation sector. Known for its distinctive silhouette and warm wood detailing, the ferry remains a cherished presence on the bay.

The Cabrillo, designed and constructed in 1964, is a testament to the craftsmanship and maritime tradition of the Star & Crescent Boat Company. Designed by renowned naval architect Oakley J. Hall, the vessel was built specifically for passenger service on San Diego Bay and continues to operate today with much of its original charm preserved. The Cabrillo Ferry operated historically as an excursion vessel during the post-war maritime recreation boom in San Diego and is historically recognized under National Register Criterion A, with a period of significance of 1964-1968. Cabrillo is also recognized under National Register Criterion B, for associated significance with the life of its designer and builder, Oakley J. Hall, established by the San Diego Historical Resources Board as a locally significant individual.

The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic buildings, districts, objects, and sites deemed worthy of preservation. This designation supports continued preservation efforts and ensures these vessels remain active and accessible for future generations.

In a statement from Coronado Historical Association, Vickie Stone, Curator of Collections, said “These vessels represent an irreplaceable part of our maritime heritage, serving as reminders of an era when ferries were the primary way of connecting people, commerce, and culture across San Diego Bay. The preservation of these two ferries will ensure that future generations can appreciate the craftsmanship, innovation, and civic importance that these boats embody.”

When asked about the future of the ferries with the upcoming introduction of new electric ferries, a spokesperson for Flagship shared that the Cabrillo and Silvergate are not being fully retired. Instead, they will remain part of the fleet and be used as backup vessels. They will support operations when the new electric ferries are undergoing required maintenance or are in the shipyard for their every two-year inspection. This approach will allow Flagship Cruises & Events to continue honoring and preserving these historic vessels.

Flagship Cruises & Events encourages residents and visitors to experience these historic vessels firsthand by riding during their regular public ferry service schedule.





