Father-Son Duo Javier and Angel Gomez Make History at Bowls USA National Championships in Milwaukee

As the first father-son team to medal at the National Championships, Javier and Angel have set a new standard in U.S. bowls. Representing the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club with pride, they’ve shown that lawn bowls is a sport for all ages and that with family support, anything is possible. Their story, forged in Milwaukee, is proof that when a family bowls together, they truly stay together, paving the way for future generations.

Javier and Angel Gomez / Submitted photo.

On September 14 in Milwaukee, father-son duo Javier and Angel Gomez made history as the first to reach the podium together at the Bowls USA National Championships, winning the silver medal in the Men’s Pairs competition. Representing the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, the Gomez family’s achievement adds a new chapter to the sport’s prestigious event, which has been a staple of U.S. lawn bowls since 1957.

Their success not only highlights their skill but also breaks the stereotype of lawn bowls as an “old man’s sport.” Angel’s youthful energy and Javier’s experience as a seasoned player proved that the sport is for all generations, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and strategy.

At the heart of their journey was the strong support of their family, particularly Javier’s wife and Angel’s mother, Martina Gomez. Her unwavering encouragement throughout the competition was crucial to their success. The Gomez family lives by the motto, “A family that bowls together stays together,” a belief that was evident throughout their historic run. Their achievement isn’t just a personal victory, but a testament to the strength of their family bond and their shared passion for the game.

lawn bowling club logo

 



