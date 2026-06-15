Coronado Island Film Festival launches summer online auction and giving campaign

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) Board of Directors has launched a summer online auction and fundraising campaign supporting the organization’s year-round programming and annual festival.

The online auction opens June 16 and runs through June 29, featuring a curated selection of experience-based packages. Winners will be announced June 30 following two weeks of bidding.

The event coincides with CIFF’s summer screenings of Talladega Nights on June 19 and Dirty Dancing on June 26.

Beyond the auction, CIFF is calling on film lovers to join them in “Creating Change through Film” with direct donations to support its cause during a “virtual paddle raise.” According to the organization, CIFF will use 100% of proceeds to help offset costs for year-round programming and the annual five-day film festival, which provides ongoing access to films and events that challenge perspectives and inspire connection.

Participation in the auction or donation campaign is open to the public, and does not require attendance at the summer screenings.

Online Silent Auction

Direct Impact Donations





