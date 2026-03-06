Rooted in history: Celebrating a century of the Coronado Flower Show

The Coronado Flower Show is a community tradition that has defined the village of Coronado for over a century. It is more than just a seasonal event; it is a reflection of the town’s history, growing from a small local gathering into a cherished centerpiece of Coronado life. On Thursday, March 19, the Coronado Historical Association invites you to explore this vibrant legacy at its Wine & Lecture installment, “Rooted in History: The Coronado Flower Show’s Century of Blooms.”

The evening will feature a panel of dedicated organizers and horticultural experts who will share personal stories and behind-the-scenes insights into the show’s evolution. Among the speakers is Sara Stillman, a lifelong Coronado resident and attorney who served as President of the Coronado Floral Association from 2022 to 2024. Her work in the community is deeply rooted in preservation and a profound appreciation for Coronado’s community spirit.

Joining her is Rita Perwich, a Master Gardener and renowned rose expert. Rita has chaired the Rose Section of the Coronado Flower Show for over 25 years and is a passionate advocate for sustainable, organic gardening. Her expertise has been featured in the San Diego Union-Tribune, and her own garden has been repeatedly honored as one of the best in Coronado.

Attendees will also hear from Rob Crenshaw, a past CFA President and a pillar of the Home Front Judging Committee, who brings a wealth of knowledge regarding the neighborhood competitions that keep our streets blooming every spring.



This program offers a rare look at the tireless commitment required to stage the nation’s largest tented flower show year after year. From the beloved beer garden to the meticulous judging of local front gardens, the panel will illuminate how the flower show continues to nurture both plants and our community.

The event begins with a wine and cheese reception at 5:30 pm, followed by the panel discussion from 6 to 7 pm at the Coronado Historical Association, located at 1100 Orange Avenue. Tickets are $15 for CHA or Coronado Floral Association members and $20 for non-members. Because capacity is limited and reservations are required, guests are encouraged to register early at coronadohistory.org. For questions, please contact [email protected] or call 619-435-7242.





