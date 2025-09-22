Meet Your Neighbor: Sara Stillman, on growing up in Coronado and new estate law practice

Born in Boston, Sara Stillman made her entrance to Coronado in the summer of ’92. “My grandfather, Bradley T. Cox, was stationed here during World War II as an aviator, and he retired in the Cays. My parents, Robin and Peter Stillman, would visit, and my dad realized that he could play golf year-round. I was a Graham Memorial Preschool baby and was lucky enough to be a student here [in CUSD] all the way through 12th grade.”

As with many Coronado children, she had an itch to spread her wings. Sara returned to Boston and attended Northeastern University. She half-jokes, “Four winters later, I returned, that was enough cold!”

Sara describes finding a greater appreciation for Coronado after her time in Boston. “As a kid, I remember sometimes feeling landlocked and wishing there were more things to do. Looking back now, I realize how silly that was. I was unbelievably blessed to grow up here. My childhood and youth on the island were filled with opportunities, experiences, and community. Reflecting on it now, I see so clearly just how lucky we are to have what we have here.”

From educator to lawyer

After studying communication at Northeastern, Sara developed a passion for public speaking. “Initially, I thought I was going to go into public relations. I did a very brief stint in that and then decided I wanted to do something else. I took the LSATs, but when I was interviewing with different schools, someone asked, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ and I thought no. So at 22 I decided to put that on hold.”

Sara’s sister, Lindsey Sellstrom, was a teacher and suggested that Sara try subbing, which launched her teaching career. “I substitute taught at Christ Church Day School, which I loved. From there, I decided to attend the University of San Diego to get my master’s degree in education and my teaching credential. I began teaching at the Evans School in La Jolla before returning again to CCDS, where I taught all the way through COVID. For the last year plus of my teaching career, I ran a teaching pod, which was one of the highlights of my time in education. But during that time, I realized I wasn’t sure I wanted to teach anymore.”

As she evaluated her options and what she enjoyed, her mind kept circling back to law. Sara took the leap of faith, took the LSAT, and then made the decision to attend law school.

Supporting the community & community support

While preparing for her legal career and having stepped away from teaching, Sara found another way to stay involved in the community. “I developed this massive appreciation for this island and everything it does. I realize it’s not just the island, but it’s the people here that make our lives so blessed, and so I wanted to be one of those people who helped give back to the community.”

Sara was not only involved in multiple Coronado organizations but also found herself taking on leadership roles. “Back in 2014, I had decided to get more involved locally and joined the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. What started as a way to volunteer quickly turned into so much more. I met incredible people and discovered how much I loved giving back. Serving as president from 2016–2018 really shaped my outlook and deepened that commitment to community. Not long after, I joined the Coronado Yacht Club, which gave me even more ways to stay connected and involved. Looking back, those two choices, CJWC and CYC, were turning points that really set me on the path to where I am today.”

A connection to her future

“When I made the decision to go back to school and pursue law, I was fortunate to already know Tami Sandke through CYC. Tami graciously welcomed me into her office as a law clerk, and I had the privilege of working alongside her throughout all three years of law school. During that time, Tami partnered with the outstanding team at Hughes & Pizzuto, and after graduation, I was honored to work with their firm during my first year after law school.”

“I am deeply grateful for the mentorship, support, and opportunities I received from both Tami and Hughes & Pizzuto, which laid the foundation for my career,” Sara says. “With those lessons and experiences, I am now excited to step forward with confidence and open my own practice here in Coronado, dedicated to serving the families and community that mean so much to me. I feel plugged into the community, and I have the network and the ability to grow as a solo practitioner. I’m excited to see where that takes me.”

Estate planning

Following the footsteps of her mentor, Sara’s law specialty is estate planning. “Estate planning touches on different elements,” she explains. “That’s my favorite part about it. It reminds me, in some ways, of running a classroom where you’re teaching different subjects. You’re teaching tax planning, business planning, and making a well-rounded estate plan. I enjoy that part of it.”

When asked what questions she hears most from clients, Sara says it’s taxes. “There’s a lot of confusion around taxes. … It mostly comes down to understanding how taxes work with property and business. Most folks are just doing their best with what they know and trying to make the best of what they have.”

Opening a law practice in Coronado

Sara has an executive office space at 1330 Orange Avenue in the Coronado Plaza where she can meet with clients. “I’m lucky to have a great office setup at home, which is where I do most of my work, along with access to an office space with a wonderful receptionist when needed. One of the best things about being in Coronado is the flexibility. There are so many great places to meet with clients and connect outside of a traditional office.” Sara has also recently joined the Chamber of Commerce in Coronado and will have her ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:45 on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 1330 Orange Ave, Suite 300.

A Taste of Coronado

“My biggest passion project right now is chairing A Taste of Coronado, coming up on October 8, 2025. This marks my 11th year with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, and it’s been incredible to see the many iterations of the club and the amazing women who have led it over the years. When I was president, I was probably the youngest member in the room, so it’s been special to watch the club grow and evolve.”

Sara explains, “For many years, the event was led by the fabulous Michelle Muns, who guided it through the challenges of COVID and kept it alive. When she was ready to pass the torch, no one seemed prepared to step up. I had just taken the bar exam in February when I found myself at a meeting thinking, someone has to do it. The next morning, I woke up and realized, ‘I can’t be the person who waits for someone else to raise their hand.’ So, I raised mine. Taking on this role has been such a meaningful full-circle moment. I worked on the event as president back in 2016 and 2017, and now, as chair, it’s inspiring to see the event thriving and continuing to bring the community together and raise money for local causes.”

Taste of Coronado to Benefit Forever Balboa Park’s Carousel Restoration Project

Flower Show

Another noteworthy organization Sara was a part of is the Flower Show’s Cheers to 100 Years! She was president after their centennial year from 2022 to 2024. “I’m incredibly proud to see the Coronado Flower Show, one of my favorite Coronado traditions, continuing to flourish under the leadership of my successors. The Coronado Flower Club, their new membership program, is already gathering wonderful momentum as they look ahead to the 104th Show next April.”

Rotary Club of Coronado

Sara joined Rotary in 2023. “I knew that I wanted to be a part of Rotary, as the extent of their outreach was something that intrigued me. I have had so many wonderful opportunities to make an impact here on the island, so I was excited that Rotary took that next step I was looking for with their international component. I found that exciting. I haven’t really gotten my feet too wet with anything in particular in the club, but I am enjoying my time learning and being surrounded by other people who live every day, as the motto goes, ‘service above self.’”

Coronado Fourth of July

While you may have seen Sara around town volunteering, you might have also heard her at the Coronado Fourth of July Parade, where she has been MCing for the past five years.

“I’ve had the chance to announce alongside Tyler Sylvester and Bo Blumenthal. Tyler first got me into it back in 2021, after I had taught his daughter in our COVID pod. He mentioned they needed announcers and asked if I’d be interested. I said yes, and that simple yes turned into something I’ve really grown to love. I was smart enough to keep saying yes, and they’ve been kind enough to keep inviting me back.”

She continues, “It’s given me a whole new perspective on something that’s been part of my life for over 30 years. I love helping set the tone and sharing in the excitement. Just recently, I met a guest from a San Diego Rotary chapter who told me she’d seen me at the parade. It’s funny, because it feels so small town, yet it draws so many people. That’s what makes it so special and such a joy to be part of.”

Coronado activities

When Sara isn’t running her law practice or volunteering, you can catch her at Coronado Mahjong Club. “I had never played mahjong until this past spring, when my friends Shannon Canu and Kelly Kindorf decided to start a club to introduce it to Coronado. I love learning new things, and I’m a little competitive, so it’s been a perfect fit. The group meets a couple of times a week, and I jump in whenever I can.” She laughs, “With starting a law practice, it’s not as much time as I would like, but I’ve enjoyed it when I can make it.”

Sara is also a member of the Coronado Women’s Golf Club and on a Coronado co-ed adult softball team. “I joke that I can’t resist joining a club, but it really has been the easiest way to stay connected. I joined the softball team about ten years ago, and even with all of life’s twists and turns, we always seem to rally, whether it’s holidays, milestones, or just an excuse to get together. That’s what’s so special about Coronado: you say yes once, and suddenly you’ve got this whole community of people and memories you get to be part of.”

Find Sara around town

Some of Sara’s favorite spots in Coronado include Garage Buona Forchetta for dinner, especially the Juna pizza. She shouts out to her friend Tricia Lynn, who plays music on the patio on most Friday nights. Other favorites include happy hour at Stake and the seasonal bakery and coffee specials at Clayton’s Bistro.

Welcome Sara’s law firm with its ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:45 on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 1330 Orange Ave, Suite 300.

Community is for everyone

Sara ends the interview by encouraging others. “I hope that my community involvement inspires others to get involved. Volunteering has been such a gift in my life. In addition to the impact it has, it has really introduced me to so many incredible people. It’s honestly why I’m able to do what I’m doing today. It’s coming full circle with what I’m doing in my career, and giving back to a town that really gave me so much.”

The Coronado Times welcomes 'Meet Your Neighbor' suggestions of locals to profile. Email your nomination here.






