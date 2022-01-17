The Coronado Floral Association, a local nonprofit group of men and women who come together to organize the Coronado Flower Show and encourage the beautification of Coronado, is enthusiastically seeking new members. The CFA is celebrating its 100th year, having first hosted Coronado’s longest running tradition, the Coronado Flower Show, back in 1922. Given its celebrated history, the CFA is full of opportunity for the future. Diana Drummey, CFA president, says, “Our goal is to spark interest within our community for those who want to help preserve and celebrate our island’s storied floral past.”

To celebrate the commencement of such a memorable event, the CFA is hosting a Cheers to 100 Years! Kickoff Party on January 25 at Feast and Fareway. The event will be a night of celebration in honor of the Flower Show and all of those in our community who have helped keep this beloved tradition going for so many years. “Cheers to 100 Years! goes beyond just the Flower Show,” says event co-chair, Sara Stillman. “It is about recognizing and celebrating what a wonderful job we have done as a community in preserving such a beloved event that began here in Coronado 100 years ago.” Stillman has worked with Becky Hubbard, event co-chair and CFA Vice President, to make sure this night captures the essence and spirit of Coronado. The event will include dinner, drinks, live music by Tricia Lynn (a wonderfully talented musician and singer), and lots of giveaway prizes, including gifts from Natalie Falletta Skincare, Jessica Kephart with Accalia Salon, and amongst many more.

After a century of flower shows and beautifying our small town, the CFA has not been unaffected by the throes of COVID. Membership has declined after having to put the annual flower show on pause for the past two years. However, hope is on the horizon with the 100th anniversary of the flower show planning to return this year on April 23-24. “By buying a ticket to the January 25 dinner and celebrating 100 years of the Flower Show, you automatically become a member of the CFA,” says Jessica Mushovic of Jessica Mushovic Realty, CFA Vice President Elect for 2023 and flower enthusiast, who is helping put on the Cheers to 100 Years! event. “The best part is that membership includes admission both days to the Flower show in April—you get the chance to keep the celebration going all the way through the show!”

This year’s show is sure to be one to remember, with Diana Drummey leading the way as President and chair of the Show. Fellow board members Becky Hubbard, Pearl Szymanski (Secretary), and Lisa Daniels (Treasurer) have been working tirelessly to keep the spirit of the show alive. Many of the committees are starting to come together as well to make this year’s celebration a hit. Life-time member and past President Leslie Crawford is working hard on membership and publicity and is consistently bringing in great ideas to improve the show. Set to return is the beloved Beer Garden, chaired by past CFA President Rob Crenshaw and sponsored graciously by Coronado Brewing Company. The Spring Fling committee, the group that will host the fabulous party under the stars and tents of the Show on Saturday April 23, is getting ready to bring the community together once again in April for the party of a century. “We are thrilled to keep the tradition alive by celebrating the 100th year of the Coronado Flower Show, a tradition held deep within our hearts,” said Colby Freer, Branch Manager of Griffin Funding Bayside Home Loans. “This year’s Spring Fling will take us on a Journey Through the Looking Glass of 100 Years.” The committee includes co-chairs Colby Freer and Sara Stillman, Jessica Mushovic, Samantha Bey, Natalie Falletta, Fran Rogers, Kelly Valenzuela, and Courtney Castiglione. And not to forget one of the most important sections, the show will involve the Coronado community of all ages, with the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s Alexia Palacios Peters, CUSD School Board Candidate and Chair of the Youth Section at the Show, making sure our children get to take part in the centennial celebration.

Anyone interested in learning more about the CFA should join the club at two of their upcoming events:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 , from 5 – 8 pm at Feast and Fareway for “Cheers to 100 Years!” Ticket includes dinner, a complimentary drink ticket, cash bar, live music by Tricia Lynn, membership to the CFA, giveaway prizes, and more! A limited number of tickets are available for $75 and can be found online at www.coronadoflowershow.com.

Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10:30 am – 12 pm in the Winn Room of the Coronado Public Library for "Friends and Flowers." Join the CFA each month for brunch and to learn about a new floral topic! Membership is not required, all anthophiles (people who love flowers) are welcome to attend. At this month's meeting you will be able to meet current members and learn all about Home Front Appreciation. This event will be co-hosted by the CFA and the Coronado Public Library. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided.

We encourage everyone interested in the Coronado Flower Show and in the beautification of homes and gardens, through the use of plants and flowers, to join the Coronado Floral Association. Please contact Sara Stillman if you have any questions at [email protected].

