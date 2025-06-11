Coronado Mahjong: It’s the Coolest Club in Town, and You’re Invited!

They call him “The Mahj Father.” It’s not hard to see why.

When Coronado local Shannon Canu decided to launch a new club dedicated to his favorite game, he went all in. It’s just how he rolls.

He bought all the Coronado Mahjong website domains, the trademark, the LLC, and of course…the Coronado Mahjong logo.

“We did the whole thing,” said Canu, who branded the club with the help of his husband, Billy. “We started Coronado Mahjong with the same kind of force and energy we put into creating our other brands.”

Canu, who owns YogaBox, Renegade and Skin Habit among other brands with his husband, makes sure every Coronado Mahjong meet up is lively and well-curated. Nothing is thrown together. Each table of four has it’s own Coronado Mahjong-branded mat, its own set of tiles, and line keeper cards. Players can even order their own Coronado Mahjong merch: we’re talking Yeti wine tumblers and Stanley-style 42-ounce water cups with straws. Yes, please.

And of course, central to each event is a spirit of fun and inclusivity. It’s a festive, welcoming environment that invites joy and connection.

“I thought, what would I like to see at a meetup if I was hanging out with my friends?” said Canu. “For me, it’s a little charcuterie, some wine, good energy and great vibes.”

And of course, some Mahjong.

What is Mahjong, exactly? If you don’t know, you’re not alone. Prior to my experience at Coronado Mahjong, my only experience was watching the scene at the end of Crazy Rich Asians.

Mahjong, according to sources, is a tile-based game developed in 19th century in China. You basically shuffle and discard cards and try to build out a winning combination so you can “Mahjong” (aka, win) the game. That’s really all you need to know.

And sure, it’s a game, but Canu isn’t playing around. Since Coronado Mahjong started on April 1, the club has grown to more than 60 members. That’s an average of one new member a day!

“I will never NOT be surprised at how much it’s grown, because I’m always just like, ‘you guys want to do this?'” laughs Canu. “You really want to keep playing?”

Mahjong games are usually held twice a week, at various venues around town from the club at the Hotel Del to the Coronado Yacht Club, from private residences to the Brigantine. Players sign up via the Heylo App and are asked to bring a reusable wine glass or water bottle. The rest is all provided.

The best part? It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Mahjong pro or a complete and total beginner. You always have a seat at the table.

“You know, it’s interesting because I didn’t know how to play, and everyone is just so helpful,” said Lainie Reuter, Coronado local. “I mean, really everyone helps you. And you just meet the nicest people.”

The organizers will make sure you have everything you need to have fun. That includes coaching and guidance, and putting newbies at a table where other people know what they’re doing. All you have to do is follow along. One of the hosts–Kelly Kindorf–actually teaches Mahjong at the senior center.

But that’s the thing: Coronado Mahjong really is that fun and inviting, and it’s really for everyone.

“It’s the most fun club in town,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller. “It’s super encouraging, and they teach you how to do this. It took me seven times to win, but it happened. It’s really for all ages and all experience levels.”

Coronado local Stephanie Dibble played her first game around Easter. She says she just had to “jump right in.” Now, she blocks out Mahjong meetups on her calendar.

“We’ve really created a community where everyone comes together for a couple of hours, a couple of times a week,” says Dibble.

For Krysthal Stewart, it’s just what she was looking for.

“I’m home with two kids and I needed something to keep myself busy, in a good way,” she said. “And everybody has been so welcoming and so nice since the beginning.”

That’s really the idea, according to Canu.

“What does everyone want to do for two or three hours? What kind of energy or vibe would you want share with your friends?” he asked. “That’s what we wanted to create.”

To learn more about Coronado Mahjong, connect on Facebook and Instagram @coronadomahjong or via the Heylo App, where you can sign up for a game.





