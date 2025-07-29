Taste of Coronado to Benefit Forever Balboa Park’s Carousel Restoration Project

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s (CJWC) 16th annual Taste of Coronado is set to take place on Wednesday, October 8. The event aims to celebrate the local culinary landscape, shed light on local businesses and raise money for locally-based charitable organizations that enhance the spirit of Coronado.

For the 2025 event, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Forever Balboa Park, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustaining, enhancing, and advocating for Balboa Park through volunteer programs, projects, and vital fundraising efforts that help preserve the park’s gardens, cultural spaces, and visitor experiences for future generations. The CJWC hopes to raise enough money through the 2025 Taste of Coronado to help restore and preserve the historic Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel—a beloved San Diego icon that has brought joy to generations of children and families. Originally housed in Coronado’s Tent City before finding its forever home in Balboa Park, the carousel reminds us that community legacy isn’t just about buildings—it’s about memories in motion.

“At the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, our mission is to uplift our community through service, philanthropy, and the celebration of culture and connection,” said Sara Stillman, A Taste of Coronado’s Chair. “The Carousel is a living symbol of imagination, joy, and legacy, all values that resonate deeply with our mission at CJWC. From fostering creativity in children to preserving the beauty of our shared spaces, we are thrilled to partner with Balboa Park to help ensure this beloved treasure continues to spin wonder for generations to come.”

With over a century of history, the Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel requires ongoing restoration and care to preserve its legacy. Since acquiring the Carousel in 2017, Forever Balboa Park has been committed to thoughtful upkeep and long-term preservation. In 2022, the organization launched a more extensive restoration phase focused on strengthening the structure and enhancing safety features—ensuring this historic landmark remains protected and operational for generations to come.

The Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel was officially recognized as a historical resource by the City of San Diego in 2021 and renamed in honor of longtime supporter Dorothea Laub.

“We’re honored that the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club chose Forever Balboa Park as this year’s Taste of Coronado beneficiary,” said Katy McDonald, CEO of Forever Balboa Park. “The Balboa Park Carousel is more than just a ride—it’s a living piece of San Diego’s history. The support from this event directly contributes to the ongoing restoration and preservation of the Balboa Park Carousel, helping us protect this historic landmark and ensure it continues to be enjoyed by the community for generations to come.”

Organized each year by The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, A Taste of Coronado serves as a self-guided event that will bring over 800 attendees together for an evening of innovative dishes, refreshing drinks, shopping booths, live music and more — the perfect way to be introduced to Coronado Island’s local authentic culture.





