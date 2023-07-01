Saturday, July 1, 2023
Coronado Playhouse Joins Blindspot Collective to Bring Ben Folds’ Discography to Life in “Underground”

Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

Coronado Playhouse and Blindspot Collective are proud to announce the cast and creative team for Underground, a groundbreaking new musical inspired by the music and lyrics of legendary singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

Within the fully transformed theater, audiences will be transported to a dynamic dive bar for an immersive and joyful exploration of community, empathy, and resilience. Prepare to be swept up in the captivating music and unapologetic storytelling of Underground as it challenges expectations of what it means to experience live theater.

Originally conceived by Amy Cordileone, Donnie Tuel, and Rachel Tuggle Whorton, the show was previously workshopped in San Diego and New York City before being expanded for its world premiere. With a new book by Blindspot Collective co-founder Blake McCarty, audiences can expect an exhilarating blend of compelling storytelling and iconic songs as Underground unfolds around them. With each note and every lyric, Ben Folds’ remarkable music becomes a vessel for connection, healing, and self-discovery.

“For many people, Ben’s music was formative when we were teenagers and young adults,” says director and choreographer Cordileone. “It’s a joy to explore these songs through a fresh, theatrical lens and hopefully introduce a new audience to Ben’s exceptional songwriting.” Cordileone is a San Diego native who performed at Starlight, New Village Arts, Lamb’s Players, and other local companies prior to moving to New York City to continue her career as an artist and educator. It was there that she met Blake McCarty, who established Blindspot Collective in New York before moving to the West Coast.

“A workshop of this musical was one of the first things we produced in San Diego,” notes McCarty, “and we’re excited to share it in an atmosphere that will foster a unique connection between performers and audiences.” It is particularly timely considering Ben Folds released his latest album on June 2, the first track of which repeats the refrain, “Do you still believe in the good of humankind?” – a central question of Underground.

Underground plays July 7-23
8 pm on Thursdays and Fridays;
2 pm and 8 pm on Saturdays;
and 3 pm on Sundays.
At Coronado Playhouse
1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118
Single tickets start at $24.
Discounts for groups of 8 or more, students, military, and seniors.
For more information, contact the box office at 619-435-4856 or visit www.coronadoplayhouse.org.

The world premiere cast features Amanda Blair, Hannah Bosworth, Kevin Bradel, Hunter Brown, Sam Castillo, Hero Cordileone, Lu Garcia, Shane Hennessey, Joe Kao, Georgia Ladd, D. Mckenna, Dakota Ringer, Jerry Rodriguez, Sarah Jane Salonga, Dacara Seward, and Marisa Taylor Scott. The creative team includes Amy Cordileone (Director & Choreographer), Michael Tyree (Music Director), Shawn Foote (Stage Manager), Caroline Andrew (Lighting Designer), Cole Atencio (Sound Designer), Tammy Molenaar (Costume Designer), and Jacob Sampson (Scenic Designer).



