Tuesday, February 28, 2023
“COMPANY” Opens Friday March 3 at Coronado Playhouse

“Company is the best of what Broadway has to offer adult theatergoers: a playful slap, an honest tickle and one of the 20th century’s greatest musicals gorgeously realized — and refined — to reflect the moment.” – Variety

"Company" A Musical Comedy at Coronado PlayhouseDirected by Blake McCarty
Music Direction by Michael Tyree
Choreography by Chelsea Zeffiro

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Company comes to Coronado! The story’s universal themes of love and longing, marriage and mistakes, and regret and redemption remain as relevant as ever.

The show plays out through a series of vignettes as Bobby reflects on his past relationships and the marriages of his friends. Can a birthday wish manifest the perfect partner? Audiences are sure to enjoy the company of the big personalities in this timeless show.

From musical theatre’s most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.
March 3 – March 26, 2023
Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sat & Sun Matinee @ 2pm

Visit the Coronado Playhouse website here.

Coronado Playhouse 2023 season

 



