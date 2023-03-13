Monday, March 13, 2023
“COMPANY” Extended Through April 2 at Coronado Playhouse

1 min.
Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse
Directed by Blake McCarty
Music Direction by Michael Tyree
Choreography by Chelsea Zeffiro

Coronado Playhouse announces a one-week extension of the hit production of Company due to popular demand.

Performances for the show have been extended through April 2, 2023. Tickets for the extension are available now for showtimes on Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Photo by Ken Jacques

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Company comes to Coronado! The story’s universal themes of love and longing, marriage and mistakes, and regret and redemption remain as relevant as ever.

The show plays out through a series of vignettes as Bobby reflects on his past relationships and the marriages of his friends. Can a birthday wish manifest the perfect partner? Audiences are sure to enjoy the company of the big personalities in this timeless show.

From musical theatre’s most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

Photo by Ken Jacques

March 3 – April 2, 2023
Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sat & Sun Matinee @ 2pm

Visit the Coronado Playhouse website here.

 



Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

