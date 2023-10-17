Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Stage

“Xanadu” at Coronado Playhouse – Oct. 20-Nov. 12

1 min.

Suddenly, a place where dreams come true…on wheels.

Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar
Based on the Universal Pictures film
Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel
Directed and Choreographed by Marc Caro-Willcox
Musical Direction by Nina Gilbert

“…simultaneously indefensible and irresistible… there’s so much silly bliss to be had.”  ~ New York Times

Xanadu follows Clio, the lovely and precocious Greek muse who puts on roller skates, legwarmers, and an Australian accent in order to help Sonny Malone, a chalk artist with half a brain and a heart of gold, rediscover his own creativity. With both help and hindrance from the other muses, Sonny and Clio work to rebuild a roller disco. Xanadu is the rare musical with a big heart, an even bigger funny bone, and a tongue stuck firmly in its cheek.

Xanadu, a splashy musical comedy on wheels, has a book by Douglas Carter Beane and music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name. The film’s soundtrack was a commercial hit. The musical’s score retains the hits from the film and also includes new arrangements by Eric Stern of “I’m Alive,” “Magic,” “Suddenly,” and “Dancin’,” as well as integrating two classic Electric Light Orchestra songs, “Strange Magic” and “Evil Woman,” plus Farrar’s hit “Have You Never Been Mellow.”

This outlandish musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and ran for over 500 performances. It earned an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and a Drama Desk Award for Best Book. It was also nominated for multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Book.

October 20-November 12, 2023
Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sat-Sun Matinee @ 2pm

Tickets

Coronado Playhouse
1835 Strand Way, Coronado
Box office 619-435-4856



Coronado Playhouse
Coronado Playhouse

