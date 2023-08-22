75.6 F
Stage

“Nunsense” at Coronado Playhouse – Aug. 25-Sept. 10

﻿A habit-forming musical comedy

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dan Goggin

August 25 – September 10, 2023
Thurs-Sat @ 8pm, Sat-Sun Matinee @ 2pm

Directed by Angie Bitsko

Continuing with the year’s theme of fun and farcical shows, Nunsense is a musical comedy that lives up to its name!

The Little Sisters of Hoboken face the deadly dilemma of burying dozens of fellow nuns on a budget. Naturally, the most logical move is to stage a variety show against a backdrop of Grease the Musical, right? The zany sisters work their way through organizing a Vaudevillian-esque production, utilizing the past talents – Reverend Regina was a former carnie – and current circumstances – Sister Mary Amnesia’s memory loss makes for great conversation.

This small cast is tasked with carrying the uniquely twisted humor of this wild musical. You won’t want to miss the surviving talents of Little Sisters of Hoboken in Nunsense!

🎫 TICKETS 

 



